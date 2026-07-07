MOM’s Organic Market to Advance Fresh Supply Chain Planning with RELEX

ATLANTA — RELEX Solutions has announced that MOM’s Organic Market, the Northeast Mid-Atlantic’s leading independent organic grocer, has selected RELEX to advance planning capabilities and improve how pricing, promotions, vendor funding, and shelf space decisions are managed across the business.

MOM’s Organic Market operates 27 stores across the Northeast Mid-Atlantic region, one distribution center, and manages 14,500 SKUs.

Founded in 1987, MOM’s Organic Market has grown into one of the nation’s leading organic grocers, operating stores across Washington, D.C., Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, New York, and Massachusetts. They are known for their uncompromising ingredient standards, devoted customers, and Purpose to protect and restore the environment.

MOM’s Organic Market chose RELEX for its ability to unify pricing, promotional planning, vendor deal management, and shelf space optimization in a single platform, replacing the manual processes spread across merchandising, category management, and vendor relations teams. With RELEX, the retailer aims to improve operational alignment, bring shelf planning in-house, and gain better visibility into vendor funding and promotional performance.

“We are always looking for ways to operate more efficiently while staying true to our mission and customer experience,” said Amir Poustinchi, Chief Financial Officer at MOM’s Organic Market. “We chose RELEX because it gives us the ability to connect pricing, promotions, vendor deal management, and space planning in one place, giving our teams a shared view to make faster, more confident decisions.”

“When retail planning functions operate in separate systems, retailers lose visibility and speed,” said Kristie Davison, SVP of Global Growth at RELEX Solutions. “MOM’s Organic Market recognized the value of bringing these functions together so teams can make faster, more informed decisions with shared data and insights. We’re excited to support their efforts to create more connected workflows across merchandising and store planning.”

About RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions provides an AI platform for intelligent decision-making and automation across complex operational environments. Trusted by 700+ customers globally, RELEX helps retailers, manufacturers, and wholesalers plan, decide, and act across demand, inventory, merchandising, pricing, and supply chain operations.

Built on two decades of domain expertise and a unified data foundation, the RELEX platform helps companies to deploy, connect, and scale capabilities on a single platform, to innovate at their own pace. Leading brands like ADUSA, Camco, Carhartt, COSMOS Pharmaceutical Corporation, Circle K, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, M&S Food, PetSmart, Rituals, The Body Shop, The Home Depot, Sun Tire & Auto Service, and Vita Coco use RELEX to run and continuously evolve their operations.