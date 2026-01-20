McCormick for Chefs Launches 2 New Seasonings to Kick Off 2026

Lawry’s Adobo Seasoning and McCormick Culinary Crushed Jalapeño Pepper deliver bold, versatile flavor and convenience for professional chefs

HUNT VALLEY, Md. – McCormick for Chefs® is introducing two new products designed to help chefs and operators bring bold, on-trend flavor to their menus with ease: Lawry’s Adobo Seasoning and McCormick Culinary Crushed Jalapeño Pepper. Available through the McCormick for Chefs Shop and traditional distribution channels, these new offerings deliver the perfect balance of flavor, versatility and efficiency that operators need to start the new year strong.

Lawry’s® Adobo Seasoning

Lawry’s, known for its masterly blend of 17 herbs & spices we know today as Lawry’s Seasoned Salt, introduces this all-purpose seasoning that captures the authentic Latin flavor of traditional adobo, offering a savory, garlicky depth with a hint of pepper spice.

Crafted for versatility, it enhances everything from chicken, beef and seafood to rice, beans, soups and vegetables.

Made with high-quality ingredients and no MSG added, this Kosher-certified blend delivers bold, rich, vibrant color and concentrated flavor that signals premium quality and potency.

McCormick® Culinary Crushed Jalapeño Pepper

Crafted from cored, diced and dried jalapeños, this versatile, labor-saving solution reduces prep time and elevates dishes across all dayparts.

Eliminates the need for fresh prep while providing consistent, controllable heat in every dish.

The medium heat level and vibrant color make it ideal for adding bold flavor to breakfast, lunch and dinner items – from tacos and burgers to sauces, eggs and snacks.

These new releases reflect McCormick for Chefs’ commitment to empowering operators with high-quality, ready-to-use ingredients that save time and labor while delivering bold, consistent flavors today’s patrons crave. From Lawry’s trusted heritage of bold flavor to McCormick Culinary’s innovation in back-of-house efficiency, these new seasoning blends highlight McCormick for Chefs’ dedication to helping chefs deliver exceptional taste with ease.

To learn more and shop, visit the McCormick for Chefs Shop.

About McCormick for Chefs

McCormick for Chefs has more than 450 products in its foodservice portfolio from leading flavor brands like Cattlemen’s, Cholula, Frank’s RedHot, French’s, Grill Mates, Lawry’s, McCormick, McCormick Culinary, OLD BAY, Thai Kitchen and Zatarain’s. For menu ideas, trend insights, and more information, visit www.mccormickforchefs.com or follow McCormick for Chefs on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6.7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses.

Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Stubb’s, OLD BAY, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane, Gourmet Garden, FONA and Giotti. The breadth and reach of our portfolio uniquely position us to capitalize on the consumer demand for flavor in every sip and bite, through our products and our customers’ products. We operate in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions, which complement each other and reinforce our differentiation. The scale, insights, and technology that we leverage from both segments are meaningful in driving sustainable growth.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand.