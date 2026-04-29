Kroger Research Details How Shoppers Navigate Grocery Channels

By Kroger

April 29, 2026 | 3 min to read

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Grocery shoppers aren’t choosing between online and in-store; they’re using both. New research from Kroger Precision Marketing powered by 84.51° reveals how omnichannel shoppers are balancing convenience and control as they move across digital and physical shopping experiences.

Online is growing, but not fully replacing in-store

Nearly half of omnichannel shoppers say they are shopping online more than they were a year ago, but in-store remains the dominant trip type. Today, 74% of grocery trips still happen in-store, compared to 26% via pickup or delivery, highlighting that physical stores continue to play a central role in the shopping journey.

How shoppers choose channels often depends on the trip. Online leads for planned stock-up trips, while in-store dominates quick fill-in and last-minute needs, reinforcing that shoppers are using each channel for different missions.

Convenience drives online, control keeps shoppers in-store

Shoppers turn to online for efficiency and flexibility:

  • 65% shop online to save time
  • 44% value the ability to shop anytime, anywhere
  • 35% use it to avoid crowds

But in-store remains essential for control and cost:

  • 42% prefer to pick their own items
  • 35% want to avoid delivery or pickup fees
  • 33% don’t want to risk getting the wrong item

This is especially true for fresh and high-consideration categories, where shoppers want to browse, compare and select items themselves.

Shoppers are blending channels into one connected journey

Rather than separate experiences, online and in-store shopping are increasingly connected:

  • 39% discover products online and then buy them in-store
  • 34% discover products in-store and later purchase them online
  • 30% search for coupons on their phones while shopping in-store

In fact, 80% of omnichannel shoppers use their phones while in-store, whether for coupons, lists or navigation.

For brands and retailers, the takeaway is clear: shoppers aren’t thinking in channels. They’re thinking in missions. Winning means showing up across the full journey from mobile discovery to in-store decision-making and aligning messaging to how shoppers actually move between the two.

The full Consumer Digest is attached and includes additional insights into how omnichannel behavior is shaping grocery shopping. 

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