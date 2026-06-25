Kraft Heinz Announces New Global Operating Structure to Accelerate Growth

CHICAGO — The Kraft Heinz Company has announced changes to its global operating structure to help accelerate growth, sharpen focus, and more effectively deploy resources across its portfolio of iconic brands.

Effective July 1, 2026, Kraft Heinz will reorganize into three regions: North America (NA), Europe and Pacific Developed Markets (EPDM), and Emerging Markets (EM).

Under the new structure, the Company will combine Asia Emerging Markets and West and East Emerging Markets (WEEM) into one Emerging Markets Region led by Marcel Regis, who will become Regional President, Emerging Markets.

The European countries currently included in WEEM will move into EPDM. Willem Brandt will continue to serve as Regional President, Europe and Pacific Developed Markets.

Nico Amaya will continue to lead North America, which includes the U.S. and Canada.

Additionally, Procurement and Supply Chain will be combined into one central function under Janelle Aydin, who will serve as Global Chief Procurement and Supply Chain Officer.

“We are building momentum across many areas of the business, and this regional structure will help us meaningfully accelerate and scale our progress,” said Steve Cahillane, CEO of Kraft Heinz. “Additionally, combining Procurement and Supply Chain into one central function allows us to more effectively manage our end-to-end value chain and strengthen supply chain resilience.”

As part of these changes, Cory Onell, Chief Omnichannel Sales & Asia Emerging Markets Officer, and Flavio Torres, Global Chief Supply Chain Officer, will transition out of their roles. Both Onell and Torres will remain with the Company as advisors through a transition period.

“As a Company, we are proving that iconic brands can evolve, scale and win,” said Cahillane. “This new structure positions Kraft Heinz to unlock the full potential of our portfolio and drive sustainable, volume-led growth across our global business.”

Kraft Heinz (Nasdaq: KHC) is one of the world’s largest food and beverage companies, withapproximately $25 billion in net sales in 2025 and a portfolio of iconic brands enjoyed by consumers in more than 40 countries. By investing in our capabilities and brands, including Heinz, Kraft, Philadelphia, Primal Kitchen, and Lunchables, we are unlocking the full power of our portfolio. We deliver high‑quality, great‑tasting, and affordable food for the consumers of today, while shaping the future of food.