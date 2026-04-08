ezCater Rebrands to Reflect Expansion from Marketplace to Enterprise Workplace Food Platform

Following sustained double-digit bookings growth through 2025, ezCater’s new brand identity reflects its expanded role as a workplace technology partner



BOSTON — ezCater, the #1 food tech platform for workplaces in the US, unveiled a new brand identity, marking its evolution from a transactional catering marketplace into an enterprise-grade workplace food platform. The new identity reflects years of strategic development of enterprise capabilities, designed to solve the complex logistical challenges of feeding today’s workforce at scale.

Since 2021, ezCater has expanded its footprint beyond traditional offices to serve distribution centers, hospitals, universities, and professional sports teams. To support this growth, the company introduced enterprise-grade features such as invoicing, custom reporting, automatic tax-exempt ordering, and integrations with procurement and authentication systems. Most recently, ezCater integrated with Slack to bring employee meal programs into the daily workflow.

Organizations such as Bayer AG, FedEx, Procter & Gamble, T-Mobile, and Vanderbilt University rely on ezCater to bring restaurant food into the workplace, track food spend, and simplify food management across multiple locations.

“Businesses rely on technology to manage travel, expenses, payroll, and communication, and managing workplace food with great technology is no different,” said Cindy Klein Roche, Chief Growth Officer, ezCater. “Our new brand identity reflects who we are today: an embedded, enterprise-grade technology partner that makes food easy to order and manage, and simple to scale.”

The new identity embodies ezCater’s role as the core platform that holds together the complex ecosystem of workplace food — connecting restaurants, workplaces, and employees. Developed in partnership with global creative agency Koto, the rebrand includes a new logo, typography, color palette, and brand architecture, now reflected across all touchpoints — from ezCater’s website and apps to national advertising campaigns. As part of the transformation, ezCater is sunsetting its Relish sub-brand and bringing it under the ezCater name as part of a unified brand strategy.

“We created a contemporary, tech-forward brand identity that feels at home alongside today’s leading workplace platforms,” said Ruth Perkins, Brand & Creative Director, ezCater. “It reflects the sophistication of the organizations we serve and the scale at which they operate.”

The rebrand arrives as the role of food in the workplace reaches a tipping point. Organizations are moving beyond occasional catering for meetings towards meal programs designed to drive employee attendance and productivity. ezCater’s research highlights this shift:

75% of hybrid employees say food encourages them to work on-site

78% of organizations say food makes employees more likely to stay at a company

85% of ezCater customers say providing food makes employees more productive and 93% agree it increases employee engagement

To learn more about how ezCater helps workplaces modernize their food programs and make every workday better, visit www.ezcater.com.

About ezCater

ezCater is the #1 food tech platform for workplaces in the US. The company makes it easy for any organization to manage its food needs and order from over 100,000 restaurants nationwide. For workplaces, ezCater provides flexible and scalable solutions for everything from employee meal programs to one-off meetings, all backed by beyond helpful 24/7 service and business-grade reliability. For restaurant partners, ezCater helps grow their business by bringing them new high-value customers and large orders. To learn more, visit www.ezcater.com.