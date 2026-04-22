Decision Logic Launches Embedded AI That Acts as an ‘Assistant Store Manager’ for Multi-Unit Restaurant Brands

New AI transforms restaurant operations by automatically detecting issues, delivering instant answers, and driving consistency across every location

OMAHA, Neb. — Decision Logic announces the launch of Decision Logic AI, a fully embedded artificial intelligence solution designed specifically for multi-location restaurant brands. Built directly into the Decision Logic platform, the new AI acts as an always-on operational assistant—continuously monitoring performance, surfacing issues before they impact profitability, and guiding managers with clear, actionable next steps.



Unlike traditional dashboards or add-on analytics tools, Decision Logic AI works proactively analyzing over 25 critical operational metrics across sales, labor, inventory, and performance in real time. The result: restaurant managers spend less time searching for problems and more time running their business.

“Restaurant managers weren’t hired to analyze spreadsheets—they were hired to lead teams and deliver great guest experiences,” said Keegan Conrey, CEO of Decision Logic. “Decision Logic AI flips the model. Instead of managers working in the system, the system works for them; watching every metric, flagging issues early, and telling them exactly what to do next. It’s like giving every store its best assistant manager, built right into the platform.” Conrey shared, “Decision Logic’s goal for this product is to get managers out of the technology so they can spend more time on the restaurant floor with their team members and guests.”

A New Standard for Restaurant Operations

Decision Logic AI introduces a fundamentally new category in restaurant technology: embedded, proactive operations automation. It is not a standalone chatbot or reporting layer—it is deeply integrated into the workflows restaurant teams already rely on.

At its core, the platform delivers three transformative outcomes:

Problems Find You

Continuous monitoring identifies anomalies and trends automatically, sending prioritized alerts with clear explanations and recommended actions—often 1–3 days earlier than traditional reporting.

Answers in Seconds

Managers can ask any operational question in plain language and receive immediate, data-backed answers—complete with visualizations—without navigating complex reports.

Every Store Runs Like Your Best Store

Built-in benchmarking and AI-driven coaching ensure consistent performance across locations, reducing variability and improving execution at scale.

These capabilities translate into measurable business impact, including a 77% reduction in time spent reviewing metrics; 95% of critical issues surfaced automatically, and an average $14,000 annual ROI per store.

Built for Operators, Not Analysts

Decision Logic AI was designed with frontline restaurant teams in mind. The interface delivers plain-language insights, guided recommendations, and zero reliance on technical expertise; making advanced operational intelligence accessible to every manager, regardless of experience level.

For above-store leaders and corporate teams, the system provides real-time visibility across all locations, highlighting underperformance, surfacing trends early, and enabling faster, data-driven decision-making; without increasing headcount or operational complexity.

Available Now

Decision Logic AI is available immediately and is included within the existing Decision Logic platform. No additional contracts, integrations, or add-ons are required.

To learn more or request a personalized demo, visit DecisionLogic.io

About Decision Logic

Decision Logic provides restaurant operators with intelligent tools to streamline operations, improve performance, and drive consistency across multi-unit brands. With the introduction of Decision Logic AI, the company continues to redefine how restaurants leverage technology to operate smarter, faster, and more effectively.

