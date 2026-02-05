Allegiance Retail Services Launches Digital Chef Aiden and PrepPal, an AI-Powered Meal Planning Platform Built on Weekly Deals to Drive Engagement and Basket Growth

New solution transforms weekly circulars into shoppable 5-day meal plans, delivering value for shoppers and retailers

Iselin, NJ — Allegiance Retail Services (ARS), a leading retailer-owned grocery cooperative, announced the launch of PrepPal, an AI-powered meal planning platform that converts weekly circular promotions into shoppable 5-day meal plans with integrated grocery lists. Developed by Allegiance for its member retailers, PrepPal connects promotions directly to real-world meal planning helping shoppers save time and money while supporting retailer engagement and sales performance.

At the center of the experience is Ai den, PrepPal’s branded digital chef created by Allegiance. Leveraging artificial intelligence, Ai den analyzes weekly promotional items and assembles easy, budget-conscious meal plans built entirely around featured deals. Recipes maximize savings and add real value. This promotion-first approach reduces decision fatigue for shoppers while encouraging list building, larger baskets, and repeat weekly engagement.

“PrepPal evolved from how we think about promotions and driving healthier food choices,” said Joseph Fantozzi, President and Chief Operating Officer, Allegiance Retail Services. “Instead of asking shoppers to figure out how to use weekly deals, Ai den is showing them—clearly, simply, and in a way that drives action. Those actions translate directly into list building, cart completion, and repeat engagement for our retailers.”

Ai den and PrepPal also reflect Allegiance’s broader focus on delivering practical retail media solutions that provide measurable value to both consumers and operators.

“Retail media and promotions are most effective when they solve a real customer problem,” said Donna Zambo, EVP and Chief Information and Marketing Officer, Allegiance Retail Services. “ Ai den turns promotional storytelling into practical application by helping shoppers use weekly deals, while strengthening promotional performance across digital and in-store channels.”

About Allegiance Retail Services LLC

Allegiance Retail Services, LLC supports independent supermarkets (e.g., Foodtown, Freshtown, D’Agostino, Gristedes, Pathmark, LaBella Marketplace, Brooklyn Harvest, Market Fresh, Big Deal Food Market, Green Way Markets, and Shop n Bag) for retail success by providing them with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising support. For more information, please visit www.allegianceretailservices.com.

