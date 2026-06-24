Chartwells Higher Education Celebrates 3 Universities for Advancing Food Allergy Safety, Transparency, and Risk Reduction

The University of Chicago, Northwestern University, and Northeastern University are recognized for rigorous practices centered on food allergy safety, ingredient transparency, communication, and cross-contact risk reduction through Chartwells Higher Education

Charlotte, NC. — Chartwells Higher Education announced that dining programs at the University of Chicago and Northwestern University have each earned FARECheck Platinum recognition, and Northeastern University has earned FARECheck Gold, recognizing each campuses’ strong commitment to food allergy safety. The recognition underscores Chartwells’ continued leadership in advancing clear standards focused on awareness, transparency, communication, and operational risk reduction across campus dining.

The recognition, awarded by Food Allergy Research & Education, a non-profit leading food allergy education and advocacy across the country, recognizes dining programs that meet comprehensive standards for staff training, management practices, and operational audits. Earning FARECheck status reflects a deep commitment to food allergy awareness, clear ingredient information, strong communication practices, cross-contact prevention, and emergency preparedness to help reduce risk for students and families.

By achieving FARECheck recognition, these university dining programs demonstrate that students with food allergies can rely on consistent safety practices, informed dining decisions, and clear communication across multiple campus environments. The recognition highlights the expertise of Chartwells teams in building operations that prioritize awareness, transparency, and risk reduction while supporting an inclusive, high-quality dining experience.

“At Chartwells Higher Education, we are committed to creating dining environments grounded in safety, transparency, and open communication so students can make informed choices with confidence,” said Megan Dudczak, Corporate Director of Nutrition at Chartwells Higher Ed. “The FARECheck recognitions earned by the University of Chicago,

Northwestern University, and Northeastern University reflect the dedication of our teams to strengthening food allergy awareness, reducing risk, and supporting students and families with clear, consistent practices.”

These milestones reinforce how Chartwells Higher Education and its campus partners continue to strengthen food allergy safety and student well-being. The recognitions earned by the University of Chicago, Northwestern University, and Northeastern University demonstrate a shared commitment to awareness, transparency, communication, and practical risk reduction in higher education dining.