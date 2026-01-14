Canyon Creek Clarifies New Product Launch

EDMONTON, AB – Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd., (“Canyon Creek” or the “Company“) (TSXV: CYF), a North American food processor, focused on the preparation, sale and distribution of high quality, natural, preservative-free, fresh soups, and other food products provides the following clarification with respect to its “New Product Launch” news release from January 12, 2026.

On January 12, 2026, the Company entered into a distribution agreement with a big box distributor for the launch of its clam chowder product to be sold via a recognized Western Canadian big box distributor and through general food service nationally. The big box commitment is for $445,000 of product annually with a further $1,500,000 estimated to be sold through national food service (subject to ordinary course industry risks). The initial commitment is for year-to-year annual commitments with a reassessment of volumes following each year end.

Terry Alty, President of Canyon Creek, stated, “the Company is excited about the expansion of its product offerings into clam chowder which it anticipates will be an exciting and expanding market over the course of the coming years.”

ABOUT CANYON CREEK

Canyon Creek is a food processing company based in Edmonton, Alberta, providing fresh soups and other prepared food products for today’s health-conscious consumer. The Company offers its fresh food product line to both grocery retailers and a broad range of food service establishments including restaurant chains and public institutions throughout Canada.

