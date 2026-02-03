Fresh Flavor Takes Center Plate as Chartwells K12 Launches ‘Bloom Into Breakfast’

From cozy winter favorites to fresh spring starts, Chartwells continues to reimagine the school cafeteria experience



CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Breakfast is no longer just for mornings! This spring, Chartwells K12 is inviting students to enjoy their favorite breakfast flavors throughout the school day with the launch of Bloom Into Breakfast, a new limited-time campaign running from February 2 through May 1.

Designed to bring variety, familiarity, global flavors, and a fresh seasonal feel to cafeterias, Bloom Into Breakfast highlights student-loved breakfast foods served at both breakfast and lunch. The campaign taps into the growing popularity of breakfast-for-lunch while giving kids flexible, craveable, and even portable options that fit seamlessly into the school day.

“The research and students themselves consistently tell us that breakfast foods are among their favorites, regardless of the time on the clock,” said Ashley Kakas, Senior Vice President – Marketing & Communications, Chartwells K12. “Bloom Into Breakfast builds on that enthusiasm by offering meals that feel comforting, familiar, and fun while adding a bright, spring-inspired energy to the cafeteria.”

Rather than limiting breakfast to a single meal period, Bloom Into Breakfast expands how and when students can enjoy those flavors. The campaign features a mix of sweet and savory offerings that feel approachable and satisfying, whether served first thing in the morning or as part of lunch.

Key Elements of the Campaign Include:

Breakfast, Your Way: Student-favorite breakfast foods, such as the Southwest Breakfast Bowl, Crunchy Peach Blueberry Parfait, and Bacon and Cheddar Egg Bites, appear across meal periods, giving schools more flexibility and students more choice throughout the day.

Student-favorite breakfast foods, such as the Southwest Breakfast Bowl, Crunchy Peach Blueberry Parfait, and Bacon and Cheddar Egg Bites, appear across meal periods, giving schools more flexibility and students more choice throughout the day. Sweet and Savory Appeal: Bloom Into Breakfast introduces new recipes created by the National Dairy Council as part of the Smart Swaps initiative, designed to help schools proactively prepare for the evolving USDA nutrition standards. Chartwells schools are among the first to taste these recipes, including hearty, protein-packed selections such as the Breakfast Grilled Cheese & Egg Sandwich with Hot Honey and Chicken & Waffles with Honey Maple Yogurt Sauce.

Bloom Into Breakfast introduces new recipes created by the National Dairy Council as part of the Smart Swaps initiative, designed to help schools proactively prepare for the evolving USDA nutrition standards. Chartwells schools are among the first to taste these recipes, including hearty, protein-packed selections such as the Breakfast Grilled Cheese & Egg Sandwich with Hot Honey and Chicken & Waffles with Honey Maple Yogurt Sauce. Spring-Forward Flavor: Bright, feel-good options such as Oatrageous Berry-Lemon Overnight Oats and Mint Chocolate Chip Smoothie help refresh menus as schools move out of winter and into a new season.

Bright, feel-good options such as Oatrageous Berry-Lemon Overnight Oats and Mint Chocolate Chip Smoothie help refresh menus as schools move out of winter and into a new season. Limited-Time Excitement: As with Chartwells’ other limited-time offerings, Bloom Into Breakfast introduces exclusive items like Apple Sunbutter Breakfast Nachos and Frozen Berry Yogurt “Bark,” creating moments of anticipation and discovery in the cafeteria.

“Breakfast foods have a unique comfort factor, but they also leave plenty of room for creativity,” said Chef Peter Gilhooly, Senior Vice President – Culinary Services, Chartwells K12. “This campaign lets us take foods students already love and present them in ways that feel new, flexible, and exciting throughout the day.”

Bloom Into Breakfast is the latest addition to Chartwells K12’s lineup of limited-time campaigns, following the success of programs like Dip’n to Flavor and Chili Days: Warm Bellies. Together, these initiatives support Chartwells K12’s mission to make the cafeteria a place where students genuinely enjoy by serving food they’re excited to see on the menu and creating experiences that go beyond the tray.

About Chartwells K12

Chartwells K12’s goal is to make sure students leave the cafeteria happier and healthier than they came in, by serving food kids love to eat and creating custom dining programs. With more than 18,000 associates in 4,800 schools, ranging from large public institutions to small charter and private schools, Chartwells K12 is built on decades of food, education, and operational experience driven by top culinary, nutrition, wellness, and sustainability talent. For more information, visit www.ChartwellsK12.com.