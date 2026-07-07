Zespri’s Organic Kiwifruit Delivers Strong Growth as Brand Returns to Organic Produce Summit

Industry Partners Invited to Visit Booth #203 to Explore Organic SunGold™ Growth Opportunities, Sample Product and Connect with Zespri Category Experts

ORANGE COUNTY, CA – Retailers and produce industry professionals are invited to visit Zespri™ Kiwifruit at Booth #203 during Organic Produce Summit (OPS), July 14-16, in Monterey, California, to learn how Organic SunGold™ Kiwifruit can help grow department sales and meet increasing shopper demand for premium organic produce.

“Retail sales for total organic kiwifruit dollar sales are up 30% + in the past year,” explains Darren LaMothe, Zespri’s President, North America. “Retailers that have added Organic SunGold are seeing incremental category growth, with organic sales largely complementing conventional SunGold Kiwi sales. Together, the two offerings help drive total category growth and attract both new and existing shoppers.”

Retail sales for Organic SunGold Kiwifruit are off to a strong start from the 2026 New Zealand season with a double-digit dollar growth rate and positive volume gains. “The strong start to the season is sustaining momentum for our organic varieties as we reach mid-season during the OPS show,” shares LaMothe. “Robust consumer demand around the early season signifies increased sales potential for the remainder of the season as consumers’ enthusiasm for our kiwifruit continues.”

As shoppers seek products that deliver both nutrition and flavor, organic kiwifruit has emerged as a top performer in the organic produce department with Zespri leading the way. To support retailer success, Zespri offers a variety of merchandising solutions, including dedicated Organic SunGold display shippers, promotional programs, and point-of-sale materials designed to increase visibility and shopper conversion. Organic SunGold and Organic Green Kiwifruit are often most effective when merchandised together, while secondary placements such as end caps can further enhance shopper awareness and trial.

At Booth #203, attendees can sample Organic SunGold Kiwifruit, review category insights, explore merchandising solutions, and meet with Zespri account managers to discuss tailored programs designed to maximize organic produce performance. “We look forward to meeting with retailers at OPS and sharing opportunities to strengthen their organic assortment and capture the momentum we’re seeing across the category,” said LaMothe.

ABOUT ZESPRI GROUP, LTD.

Zespri is 100 percent owned by current and former kiwifruit growers and has a global team of 850 based in Mount Maunganui and throughout Asia, Europe and the Americas. Our purpose is to help people, communities and the environment thrive through the goodness of kiwifruit, and we work with 2,800 growers in New Zealand and 1,500 growers offshore to provide consumers with fresh, healthy and great-tasting Zespri Green, SunGold Kiwifruit and Zespri Organic Kiwifruit. Please visit zespri.com/en.US