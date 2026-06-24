Family Tree Farms and Mountain Blue Orchards Celebrate 18 Years of Innovation

REEDLEY, Calif. — Since 2008, Family Tree Farms and Mountain Blue Orchards (MBO) have shared a unique partnership built on innovation, trust, and a common commitment to delivering exceptional berry flavor to consumers around the world.

What began as a handshake agreement between Family Tree Farms and Mountain Blue Orchards, an Australian-based breeding program, has evolved into one of the industry’s most successful berry partnerships. Together, the two companies have introduced groundbreaking blueberry varieties that have helped redefine flavor, quality, and consistency across global markets.

As the blueberry industry continues to evolve, Family Tree Farms and MBO are entering an exciting new phase of growth. While MBO expands access to additional licensed grower partnerships, Family Tree Farms will continue to hold exclusive rights to the program’s original premier varieties and remain a cornerstone partner in the continued development of the MBO portfolio.

“We are incredibly proud of what we’ve built alongside Mountain Blue Orchards over the past 18 years,” said Doug LaCroix, VP of Sales and Marketing at Family Tree Farms. “Together, we’ve introduced varieties that consumers know and love, while creating a model focused on flavor, performance, and long-term sustainability. This next chapter creates opportunities for continued growth while preserving the strong partnership that has made the program successful.

Family Tree Farms remains one of the largest and most experienced growers of MBO varieties worldwide, with production spanning key growing regions throughout California, Mexico, and Peru. The company’s extensive expertise with the genetics continues to provide retailers with dependable supply, exceptional eating quality, and year-round availability.

As part of the industry’s ongoing evolution, Family Tree Farms is also expanding its evaluation of additional breeding programs and emerging genetics. This strategy will strengthen supply continuity, improve regional adaptability, and create new opportunities to meet the growing demand for premium blueberries across global markets.

“We view this as an opportunity.” said Ryan Howard, North American Sales Director at Family Tree Farms. “Our commitment remains the same: delivering the most flavorful fruit possible while ensuring our customers have reliable supply and access to the best genetics available.”

Family Tree Farms will continue working closely with MBO on future varietal development while maintaining its focus on bringing innovative, flavor-driven fruit to consumers worldwide.

“Our relationship with Mountain Blue Orchards remains incredibly strong,” added LaCroix. “The success of this program has always been about collaboration, and we’re excited for what the future holds.”

About Family Tree Farms

Founded in 2001, Family Tree Farms is dedicated to consistently produce, package, and market the most flavorful fruit in the world. With farming operations spanning multiple countries and growing regions, Family Tree Farms delivers premium berries, stone fruit, citrus, and specialty fruit to retailers and consumers around the globe.