Windset Farms Power Smart Champions Mini-Doc Series

As a BC Hydro Power Smart Champion, WINDSET FARMS® is featured in the Power Smart Champions Mini-Doc Series airing on Global TV this March. In 2025, Windset Farms received the Power Smart Champion Award for its commitment to energy conservation and innovation. In conjunction, BC Hydro released a doc-series showcasing innovative B.C. businesses advancing energy efficiency and sustainability.

Windset’s episode highlights its commitment to growing fresh, local greenhouse vegetables year-round in B.C. using renewable electricity. Through its BC Hydro partnership, Windset invested in advanced LED technology, allowing year round local production of greenhouse vegetables with major energy savings across its 48 acres of lit greenhouse space.

This investment transformed the Delta operation into Western North America’s largest LED-lit greenhouse facility. Building on this success, Windset Farms is expanding further by adding 38 acres of ultra lit production at the facility, to be planted summer 2026.

Windset Farms values its partnership with BC Hydro and its shared commitment to innovation, efficiency, and sustainable growth. Together, they show how clean energy and agriculture can set new standards for local food production and inspire a sustainable future.\