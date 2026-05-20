PEI Potato Industry Mourns Robert K. Irving’s Passing

The growers of the Prince Edward Island potato industry are deeply saddened by the passing of Robert K. Irving.

Mr. Irving was one of the most influential changemakers our industry has known. He transformed a small, Island-based frozen foods operation into Cavendish Farms, now one of the largest French fry processing companies in North America. His vision, discipline, and long-term commitment helped transform Prince Edward Island’s processing potato sector.

A defining aspect of Mr. Irving’s leadership was his deep and genuine connection to the Island’s family farms. He valued time spent travelling across the province to meet with growers, exchange ideas, and engage in thoughtful, constructive conversations. He was known for addressing concerns directly and fostering a spirit of collaboration. These relationships, many built and sustained over generations, were special for many PEI potato growers and a lasting testament to his approach. He was a man of high integrity. His word and his handshake were an iron-clad commitment.

Cavendish Farms stands as a cornerstone of the Island’s agricultural economy. Having a forward-thinking, ambitious company rooted in Prince Edward Island has provided stability, opportunity, and most importantly, a sense of pride for Island potato growers. Mr. Irving always had an eye on the future, demonstrated by continual improvements in technology at Cavendish Farms as well as his significant investment in variety breeding and research to benefit the company and Island growers.

Mr. Irving’s sincere passion for agriculture, his curiosity and drive to learn, and his renowned attention to detail set him and the organization he led apart. His leadership has left an enduring mark not only on the potato industry, but on the broader agricultural community.

The growers, shippers, directors and staff of the Prince Edward Island Potato Board extend our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Irving’s family and the Cavendish Farms and Agri Services team. His legacy will continue to be felt for generations. We will greatly miss his presence.

-Katie MacLennan

Chair, PEI Potato Board, on behalf of the PEI Potato Industry