U.S. Wheat Building Baking Legacies in South Korea

A U.S. Wheat Associates (USW) board team of five wheat farmers, including Kansas producer Chris Tanner, traveled to South Korea and Taiwan in March to better understand how U.S. wheat performs in key export markets. Representing multiple state and national wheat organizations, the group received market briefings in Portland, Oregon, before heading overseas, reinforcing how dependent U.S. wheat is on strong, consistent demand from international buyers.

South Korea is a premium, quality-driven customer, importing a significant share of its food supply while increasing wheat consumption through a growing bakery and noodle market. With the United States holding about 47% of Korea’s milling wheat market and 1.85 million metric tons purchased as of March 2026, that demand is backed by strict quality standards, rigorous inspection systems and a willingness to pay for consistent performance from U.S. wheat.

To read and listen to more, please visit Kansas Wheat Commission and Kansas Association of Wheat Growers.