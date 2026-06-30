Scott’s Protein Balls Expands Target Stores Distribution

Following a January 2026 debut in 86 east coast stores, strong demand and repeat reorders drove placement in 275 additional locations, with the national rollout going live in May.

Scott’s Protein Balls are marketed in the refrigerated sections of produce departments.

To support nationwide availability, the brand scaled from two Target distribution centers in the northeast to eight across the country.

“This expansion reflects the growing demand for fresh, refrigerated snacks made with ingredients people actually recognize,” said Lori Levine, CEO and Co-founder of Scott’s Protein Balls. “An east coast launch became a nationwide rollout in just a few months, and we’re thrilled to reach more Target shoppers.”

Made with oats, flaxseed, chia seeds, and plant-based protein, the snacks are a good source of protein and fiber, low in sugar, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, kosher, non-GMO, with select nut-free varieties.

For Levine, a breast cancer survivor, the rollout carries personal meaning: the company donates a portion of every sale to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), so the brand’s growth means more funding for research.

Scott’s Protein Balls will exhibit at the 2026 Summer Fancy Food Show, June 29–July 1 at New York’s Javits Center. Attendees can visit Booth #5866 to sample products and meet the founding team.

ABOUT SCOTT’S PROTEIN BALLS

Scott’s Protein Balls produces refrigerated, plant-based protein snacks made with simple, recognizable ingredients — gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, kosher, and non-GMO, with nut-free options. Founded by Lori Levine, a breast cancer survivor, and Scott Levine, the company partners with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), donating a portion of sales to research. Headquartered in New York, it continues to expand nationwide through grocery, specialty, and mass retail partners.