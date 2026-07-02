Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet Completes Planned Leadership Transition: Andrea Montagna Appointed CEO

Vero Beach, FL – Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet has announced the next step in the planned leadership transition initiated in July 2025, when Andrea Montagna joined Mayda Sotomayor as Co-CEO.

Effective July 1, Andrea Montagna will become CEO of Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet. Mayda Sotomayor will step back from her executive responsibilities and continue her involvement with the company as a Board Member of Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet and advisor to the business.

The transition reflects Greenyard’s commitment to continuity and its future ambitions in the U.S., building on the strong foundation established by Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet over many decades.

Over the past year, Andrea and Mayda have worked closely together to ensure a smooth transfer of responsibilities while maintaining momentum across the business. Since joining as Co-CEO, Andrea has worked with teams throughout the organization to strengthen customer and grower relationships, advance strategic priorities, and help prepare the business for its next phase of growth.

Hein Deprez, Founder and Executive Chairman of Greenyard, commented: “I have known Mayda for almost 30 years, and throughout that time she has been an exceptional ambassador for our company. Her contribution to the development of Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet has been significant, and I am grateful that she will remain closely connected to the business as a Board Member and advisor. At the same time, the past year has confirmed that Andrea is the right leader to take the company forward. This transition provides both continuity and a strong platform for future growth.”

Mayda has played an instrumental role in the development of Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet over the past decades, helping build long-standing partnerships, grow the business, and strengthen its position in the market. Widely respected as an industry expert and a leading voice across the produce industry, she has been a trusted partner to customers, growers, and colleagues throughout her career.

While stepping away from day-to-day leadership, she will remain involved through her Board role and advisory engagement, ensuring continuity and allowing the company to continue benefiting from her experience, knowledge, and network.

Andrea Montagna, CEO of Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet, said: “Over the past year, I have had the privilege of working closely with Mayda, our leadership team, and colleagues across the organization. What stands out most is the strength of the relationships that have been built with customers, growers, and partners over many years. Those relationships, combined with a talented team and a strong market position, provide an excellent foundation for the future. I look forward to leading the next chapter of Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet together with our teams.”

Mayda Sotomayor, Board Member and Advisor to Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet, added: “After many rewarding years in executive leadership, I feel this is the right moment to pass the baton. I’m looking forward to remaining connected to Greenyard, a company that means so much to me. I am proud of what we have built together with our employees, customers, growers, and partners, and I am excited about what lies ahead under Andrea’s leadership. I look forward to continuing to support the business as a Board Member and advisor and contributing to its future success in an industry that represents the future of food.”

Andrea will lead Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet into its next phase, supported by the leadership team and Mayda’s continued involvement.

Looking ahead, the company aims to become the leading integrated fresh produce platform in the United States by combining strong grower partnerships, customer-centric commercial execution, and world-class logistics capabilities.

Building on its long-standing heritage in citrus, the company will continue to diversify its offering into categories such as avocados, tropical fruit, and other premium products, while Greenyard Logistics will further develop its capabilities to provide customers and growers with more integrated and efficient supply chain solutions. Supported by Greenyard’s global expertise, Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet is well positioned for its next phase of growth and value creation.

About Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet

Seald Sweet was founded in 1909 as a Florida citrus grower cooperative. In 1998, Seald Sweet became part of Greenyard, transforming the company into Greenyard USA through its international network of companies. Today, Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet is a leading supplier of citrus, grapes, pears, avocados, blueberries, vegetables, and more through its global network of companies and partners.

About Greenyard

Greenyard is a global market leader in fresh, frozen, and prepared fruit and vegetables, flowers, and plants. Counting Europe’s leading retailers among its customer base, Greenyard offers efficient and sustainable solutions to customers and suppliers through best-in-class products, market-leading innovation, operational excellence, and outstanding service. Its vision is to make lives healthier by helping people enjoy fruit and vegetables at any moment—easy, fast, and pleasurable—while fostering nature. With more than 10,000 employees operating in 25 countries worldwide, Greenyard identifies its people and its customer and supplier relationships as the key assets that enable it to deliver goods and services worth around €5.3 billion annually.

www.greenyard.group