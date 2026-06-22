Saudi Dates Expands Presence Across the U.S. Market

Saudi Dates, the national trademark and leading exporter of dates from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, continues to strengthen its presence across the United States, with products already distributed in multiple states and ongoing efforts to expand supply and market reach nationwide.

This expansion comes amid growing U.S. demand for natural, functional, and clean-label food products. As consumers increasingly shift toward healthier alternatives to refined sugar, dates and date-based ingredients are gaining traction across retail, foodservice, and food manufacturing sectors.

Saudi Arabia remains one of the world’s largest producers of dates, accounting for approximately 17% of the global market, which is valued at around $2.3 billion. The Kingdom’s date sector continues to expand rapidly, with an annual growth rate of approximately 13%, driven by global health trends and rising demand for natural sweeteners. In the United States, the healthy food segment continues to show steady growth, reinforcing strong market potential for premium dates and date-based ingredients.

Saudi Dates is actively developing its footprint across key U.S. channels, including premium retail, specialty stores, and the HoReCa sector, as well as supplying ingredients to food manufacturers. The portfolio includes premium whole date varieties alongside value-added products such as date syrup, date paste, fillings, and chopped dates, widely used in bakery, confectionery, and functional food applications.

Through close collaboration with distributors, retailers, and industry partners, Saudi Dates is working to scale distribution, ensure consistent supply, and tailor its product offering to meet the preferences of U.S. consumers and businesses.

“The United States represents a strategic market for Saudi Dates. As demand for natural and high-quality food ingredients continues to grow, we are committed to expanding our presence and building strong, long-term partnerships across the value chain,” said Mazzen J. Alquraish, Head of the Exporters Qualification and Empowerment Department at the National Center for Palms and Dates (NCPD).

Saudi Dates products are currently available in selected states, with further expansion planned to increase accessibility across the U.S. market.

About Saudi Dates

Saudi Dates is the national trademark of the National Center for Palms and Dates (NCPD), which works to develop the date industry and expand the global presence of Saudi date products. NCPD plays a key role in advancing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by supporting economic diversification and increasing non-oil exports. The organization focuses on implementing best practices in agriculture and production to ensure consistent quality, supporting farmers, producers, and all supply chain stakeholders in meeting the highest global food and beverage standards.