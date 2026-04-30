Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Co. Claims the Throne as ‘The Official Juice of Brunch’ with New National Campaign

Premium juice leader launches new labels and high-profile partnerships with top-tier restaurants and luxury hotels to elevate the spring brunch experience

Fort Pierce, FL — Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company, part of the Perricone Farms family, announced the launch of its 360-degree spring campaign, officially positioning the Natalie’s brand as “The Official Juice of Brunch.” Recognizing that juice is a universal staple of the brunch experience, Natalie’s is moving to the center of the table through a series of retail activations, luxury hotel partnerships, and exclusive restaurant collaborations designed to elevate the “clean label” standard of traditional brunch fare nationwide.

As part of the campaign, Natalie’s will debut Limited-Time Offering (LTO) labels across its most popular SKUs, including its Orange Juice, Tangerine Juice, and Grapefruit Juice. From May 4 through May 17, 2026, these bottles will feature specialized branding identifying them as “The Official Juice of Brunch,” helping consumers easily identify the premium choice for their weekend gatherings.

“Brunch has evolved into a premium, social, and drink-forward occasion, and Natalie’s is the natural choice to elevate those moments,” said Ashley Sommer, VP of Marketing at Perricone Farms. “Whether you are dining at a five-star hotel or hosting loved ones at home, our small-batch, squeezed fresh juices provide the authentic quality that modern brunch-goers demand. Juice choice isn’t just a part of the menu; it’s the foundation of a great brunch experience.”

The “Official Juice of Brunch” Campaign includes:

Retail Label Takeover: Signature 32 oz and 56 oz juices will hit shelves nationwide with co-branded “Official Juice of Brunch” labels to drive awareness and inspiration for at-home consumption.

Signature 32 oz and 56 oz juices will hit shelves nationwide with co-branded “Official Juice of Brunch” labels to drive awareness and inspiration for at-home consumption. Hotel Highlights: Natalie’s is partnering with a target list of elite 4-star and 5-star hotel brands to feature Natalie’s juices in high-end breakfast service, in-room dining, and banquet offerings.

Natalie’s is partnering with a target list of elite 4-star and 5-star hotel brands to feature Natalie’s juices in high-end breakfast service, in-room dining, and banquet offerings. Premier Restaurant Partnerships: Natalie’s continues to expand its footprint with leading brunch destinations like Punch Bowl Social and The Friendly Toast to showcase co-branded menus and innovative tableside mimosa services.

Natalie’s continues to expand its footprint with leading brunch destinations like Punch Bowl Social and The Friendly Toast to showcase co-branded menus and innovative tableside mimosa services. Brunch-At-Home Elevation: To inspire at-home brunch hosts, Natalie’s is activating a national influencer program, distributing premium “Brunch-At-Home” kits to showcase how the brand’s minimal-ingredient juice blends can turn a simple meal into an aspirational event.

Natalie’s juices remain the gold standard for quality, squeezed fresh in small batches with no preservatives, no added sugars, and no artificial ingredients. The campaign reinforces the brand’s legacy of excellence, ensuring that whether guests are enjoying a classic mimosa or a functional juice flight, they are receiving “the only juice worth the squeeze.”

For more information on “The Official Juice of Brunch” and to find a retailer or partner restaurant near you, visit www.natalies.com.

About Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company

Founded in 1989, Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company produces small-batch juices made with high-quality ingredients. Natalie’s is dedicated to creating a world-class product and their award-winning portfolio has been recognized by Good Housekeeping, Bon Appétit, Woman’s Day, and Clean Eating magazine. Natalie’s juices are never from concentrate and contain no artificial preservatives or flavors. Products are available nationwide in the refrigerated juice section of major retailers across the U.S., with distribution in more than 40 countries worldwide.

For more information, visit https://www.oijc.com

