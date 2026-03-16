Retailers Can Turn St. Patrick’s Day into a Basket-Building Moment

DENVER — St. Patrick’s Day consistently drives one of the strongest sales weeks of the year for fresh potatoes, and retailers who act on it can grow both volume and total basket size. Drawing on national sales analysis by 210 Analytics, Potatoes USA outlines three practical merchandising strategies retailers can execute immediately to maximize holiday performance.

National sales data shows St. Patrick’s Day consistently ranks in the category’s top four volume weeks annually, underscoring the holiday’s outsized impact on the category.

“St. Patrick’s Day gives retailers a built-in demand spike,” said Nick Bartelme, Global Retail Development Manager at Potatoes USA. “Retailers who lean into variety, reinforce the occasion through visible displays, and offer convenience-driven meal solutions can turn that demand into meaningful basket growth.”

Lead With the Right Variety Mix, Including Red Potatoes

Russet potatoes anchor St. Patrick’s Day volume, accounting for 54% of total potato sales during the holiday week. Red potatoes, however, deliver one of the strongest seasonal performances of the year, with sales running 89% above an average week.

“Red potatoes align naturally with traditional St. Patrick’s Day meals, yet many retailers still overlook this data,” Anne Marie Roerink, founder of 210 Analytics, said. “Retailers who spotlight reds alongside russets meet shopper expectations and capture incremental sales.”

Potatoes USA encourages retailers to highlight a full range of varieties – including red, yellow, fingerling, and medley potatoes – to reflect how shoppers plan holiday meals.

Build Displays That Extend an Existing Sales Surge

Shoppers already plan to buy potatoes for St. Patrick’s Day. Effective displays can help them buy more.

According to the Southeast Produce Council’s What’s New? study, 43% of consumers spend more on produce when celebrating a holiday or special occasion. Retailers who group potatoes with other St. Patrick’s Day staples – such as cabbage, corned beef, carrots, and Irish butter – create a complete meal solution that encourages larger baskets and cross-department lift.

“Holiday displays succeed when they help shoppers visualize the full meal,” Roerink said. “That clarity drives engagement and trade-up.”

Position Potatoes as an Easy Win for Busy Families

As grocery spending continues to shift toward Millennial households, retailers need solutions that work for parents managing busy spring schedules and picky eaters.

The What’s New? 2025 study shows fewer than half of parents say their children enjoy most vegetables, and 89% report at least one barrier to increasing produce consumption, most often taste or texture.

“Potatoes remove produce friction for families,” Roerink said. “Their mild flavor and versatility allow parents to adapt meals in ways kids enjoy, without adding complexity.”

Retailers can reinforce that value throughclear, solution-oriented messaging and simple meal ideas such as build-your-own baked potatoes, air-fried wedges, or sheet-pan dinners that simplify holiday hosting.

For additional data and insights into shoppers’ interest in potatoes, visit PotatoRetailer.com.

About Potatoes USA

As representatives of U.S. potato growers and importers, Potatoes USA’s mission is to strengthen the demand for potatoes through marketing and research. By launching impactful marketing campaigns; coordinating regional, national, and international market and production research; and establishing new trade markets, Potatoes USA promotes the benefits of potatoes to audiences across the globe, including consumers, foodservice operators, retailers, and health professionals. For more information on America’s Favorite Vegetable, please visit PotatoGoodness.com and PotatoesUSA.com.