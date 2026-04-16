Fresh Pro Announces ‘Honey Watermelons’ Brand Refresh & New Mascot

Provides Retail-Ready Tools to Drive Shopper Demand

Longwood, Florida — Fresh Pro, one of the nation’s leading year‑round watermelon shippers, announces the launch of its refreshed Honey Watermelons brand. Designed to support shopper marketing and increase consumer engagement, the updated brand introduces an integrated marketing platform that helps simplify watermelon selection and drive demand at the shelf.

The refresh includes a new consumer landing page, original video content, point‑of‑sale materials, and an enhanced PLU system—delivering retail‑ready tools that guide shopper decision‑making and promote engagement at point of purchase.

At the center of the brand refresh is Beezy, a new character mascot that brings the “Honey” in Honey Watermelons to life as a friendly, farm‑inspired bee. Recognizing that shoppers often hesitate when choosing a watermelon, Beezy was created to support that final decision moment, offering simple, practical tips that make selection easy and approachable.

The brand’s new website, HoneyWatermelons.com, serves as a central hub for discovery, education, and engagement—extending the in‑store experience beyond the shelf. The platform features original video content including Meet Beezy[SW1] , a campaign video that shows the field the table process –along with recipes, kid‑friendly activities, an interactive scavenger hunt, and a music supported playlist designed to encourage engagement, loyalty, and repeat purchase.

While consumer demand for watermelon remains steady, Fresh Pro recognizes that effective shopper marketing—particularly kid‑friendly mascots and clear point‑of‑purchase cues—can drive impulse sales and conversion. The Honey Watermelons refresh is designed to remove friction at retail and unlock year‑round category growth.

“Watermelon is a fruit that brings people together and represents joy in both celebrations and everyday moments,” said Josh Williams, Sales and Marketing Director at Fresh Pro. “We wanted our brand to carry the same warmth and energy as the occasions our watermelons are part of, and Honey Watermelons – with Beezy at the center – bring that feeling to life.”

To learn more, visit honeywatermelons.com or follow along on Instagram and Facebook. Retailers can contact the Fresh Pro team at salesteam@fresh-pro.com to access turnkey marketing assets.

About Fresh Pro

Founded in the summer of 2012 by longtime friends Mike Lemieux and Jose Dalmau, Fresh Pro began with a simple belief: great watermelons start with hard work, trust, and a commitment to quality. What began as a shared dream quickly grew into one of the largest watermelon shipping operations in the United States.

Today, Fresh Pro ships more than 200 million pounds of watermelons annually, pairing operational scale with a focus on innovation, branding, and consumer connection—positioning the company as more than a supplier, but a partner committed to growing the category. For more information, visit

https://www.fresh-pro.com/ or contact salesteam@fresh-pro.com.

About Honey Watermelons (By Fresh Pro)

Honey Watermelons is Fresh Pro’s consumer‑facing brand designed to make watermelon shopping fun, easy, and approachable. Guided by Beezy, a friendly and helpful companion, the brand delivers shopper‑forward marketing tools and retail solutions that drive year‑round demand while elevating the watermelon category.