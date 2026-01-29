Midwest Foods Appoints Alli Fodor as Vice President of Sales

CHICAGO, IL — Midwest Foods, Chicago’s WBENC-certified, women-, locally, and family-owned food distributor, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alli Fodor as Vice President of Sales. In this role, Fodor leads the company’s sales strategy and execution, supporting continued growth, territory expansion, and strengthened customer partnerships across the Midwest.

Fodor brings more than a decade of food and beverage industry experience, with a proven track record of building high-performing sales teams, driving revenue growth, and strengthening relationships with chefs, operators, and partners. As Vice President of Sales, she will oversee Midwest Foods’ sales organization while helping to expand the company’s footprint and deepen its presence across existing and new markets.

“Alli brings a rare combination of strategic thinking, hands-on leadership, and a deep understanding of the foodservice landscape,” said Erin Fitzgerald, President of Midwest Foods. “Her experience leading multi-state sales teams and her relationship-first approach make her the right leader to guide our sales organization as we continue to grow thoughtfully, expand our territories, and support our customers with consistency and care.”

Prior to joining Midwest Foods, Fodor served as Director of Sales at Fortune Fish & Gourmet, where she led a sales team across Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio. She previously held sales leadership roles at The Chefs’ Warehouse and brings experience across distributor, supplier, and independent operator environments. Known for her data-driven approach and collaborative leadership style, Fodor has built and mentored teams of varying sizes while supporting both established and emerging foodservice businesses.