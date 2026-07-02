Mango Shopper Education Hub Opened to Help Shoppers Learn How to Pick Ripe Mangos

Under The Mango Tree has opened an education hub to educate shoppers about how to pick ripe mangos.

“The Ripening Room is open — open for every mango lover who has ever stood at the display, stared down a pile of mangoes, and had no idea if what they were holding was ready, almost there, or days away. We built this education hub because that moment at the display, where consumers are either empowered or defeated is when not only a purchase is initiated buy when #MangoJoy begins to be nurtured.

“The Ripening Room covers the science of mango ripening, the nutritional nuances of ripening mangoes, varietal differences when it comes to ripeness and how the cold chain effects ripeness.

Read more about the development here.