Introducing a Better Chocolate Option for Produce

Melissa’s launches Milk Chocolate Melting Wafers made with high-quality Belgian Chocolate, not compound chocolate.

Los Angeles, CA – January 2026 – As retailers look to increase basket size and create trade-up opportunities in produce, Melissa’s is introducing Milk Chocolate Melting Wafers—a premium Belgian chocolate designed for produce sets, where compound chocolate has long been the norm.

Unlike many chocolate products merchandised near fresh fruit, which are made with vegetable oils and cocoa powder, Melissa’s Milk Chocolate Melting Wafers are made with high-quality cocoa butter, delivering true milk chocolate flavor and a smoother melt. The chocolate is sourced from a premier European supplier trusted by professional pastry chefs and chocolatiers.

“Culinary shoppers are paying closer attention,” said Robert Schueller, Director of Public Relations at Melissa’s. “They read labels, they understand ingredients, and they’re increasingly willing to trade up for quality. This gives retailers a real chocolate option in produce—where that level of quality hasn’t traditionally existed.”

Unlike pointed chocolate chips made for baking, Melissa’s Milk Chocolate Melting Wafers melt smoothly and evenly, making them well-suited for dipping fresh fruits and confections. Each resealable 8-oz bag includes an on-pack QR code linking to simple tips on tempering chocolate, breaking down a professional technique in approachable terms and helping shoppers achieve better results with a higher-quality ingredient.

The chocolate is made with cocoa sourced through the Cocoa Horizons program, supporting farmers, communities, and more sustainable farming practices.

Melissa’s Milk Chocolate Melting Wafers are in stock and ready to ship, making them an easy way to round out Valentine’s Day displays and continue building produce-department dessert solutions into spring and beyond.

About Melissa’s Produce

Melissa’s Produce is a leading distributor of specialty fruits and vegetables, offering a wide variety of unique and exotic items to grocery stores and restaurants across the country. The company is committed to providing the freshest, highest-quality produce while continuously innovating and introducing new and exciting products to consumers. Media contact: Robert Schueller, 800.588.0151, www.melissas.com