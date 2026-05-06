Hass Avocado Board Launches Foodservice Quarterly Insights Report

New quarterly report provides the industry visibility into avocado performance across U.S. restaurants

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. – The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) has released its first Foodservice Quarterly Insights report, expanding the industry’s visibility into how avocados are performing across U.S. restaurants. Developed in partnership with Datassential, the report tracks avocado menu presence, restaurant segment performance, and menu applications across the foodservice channel.

The new report complements HAB’s existing retail insights and provides growers, importers, and marketers with a broader view of avocado demand across both retail and foodservice. The first edition covers Q4 2025 foodservice performance and will be followed by quarterly updates moving forward.

Key insights from the report include:

Broad menu penetration of avocados across U.S. restaurants, reinforcing their role as a staple ingredient across many concepts.

Limited-service restaurants account for a significant share of avocado menu presence, highlighting the importance of quick-service and fast-casual formats in foodservice demand.

Avocados appear across a wide range of menu applications, including sandwiches, bowls, and other multi-ingredient dishes.

Menu presence and placement vary across restaurant segments, helping identify where avocados are firmly established and where additional opportunities may exist.

“The foodservice channel continues to play an important role in the avocado category,” said Alejandro Gavito, Director of Business Insights and Data at the Hass Avocado Board. “This report helps the industry better understand how avocados are showing up on menus across restaurant segments and where there may be opportunities to expand their presence.”

For the industry, the report is designed to be more than a quarterly snapshot – it is a practical tool. HAB encourages industry stakeholders to use these insights to benchmark avocado performance, identify opportunities and strengthen operator conversations, and inform supply, marketing and menu strategies in the quarters ahead. The report will be released quarterly and is available at HassAvocadoBoard.com/foodserviceinsights.

About The Hass Avocado Board

The Hass Avocado Board (HAB)’s job is to make avocados America’s preferred healthy food for every meal. HAB is the only avocado organization that equips the entire global industry for success by collecting, focusing, and distributing investments to maintain and expand demand for avocados in the United States. HAB provides the industry with consolidated supply and market data, conducts nutrition research, educates health professionals, and brings people together from all corners of the industry to collectively work towards growth that benefits everyone. The organization also collects and reallocates funds to California and importer associations to benefit specific countries of origin in promoting their avocado brands to customers and consumers across the United States.

