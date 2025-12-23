G&R Farms Awarded Major Sustainability Honors, Closes Out Landmark Year of Growth and Success

Glennville, GA – G&R Farms, the industry-leading, third-generation Vidalia and Peruvian sweet onion grower in southeast Georgia, is proud to announce it was named a 2025 Sustainability in the Food Industry Award winner by The Shelby Report, recognizing its leadership in precision agriculture, resource conservation, and responsible farming innovation.

The award honors companies driving real environmental progress across the food supply chain — a commitment that has long defined G&R Farms. “Sustainability isn’t a program for us, it’s a responsibility,” shared Blake Dasher, CEO.

He continued, “Every decision we make reflects our belief that great farming protects both people and the land. This award affirms the work our team puts in every day to make a difference.”

G&R Farms earned the honor through initiatives that reduced planted acreage by 160 acres while increasing density by 20%, saving more than 21 million gallons of water and cutting fertilizer use by 15% through precision application. These advancements improved quality and boosted yields while significantly lowering environmental impact.

Cliff Riner, VP of ag production and grower relations, spoke to their efforts, “We’re proving that smarter farming leads to higher quality onions and a healthier environment. We’ve drastically cut our fertilizer rates and are still assessing further reductions. We’re setting new standards for what sustainable sweet onion production can look like.”

Riner added, “What sets us apart is the land – our company has been blessed with access to extremely valuable land that needs to be protected. The more we emphasize crop rotation, cover crops, and biodiversity of rotated crops, the better our onions become when it’s time to rotate. The land and soil are our most valuable resources, and we are fortunate to protect them and see the benefits.”

The award comes during the company’s milestone 80th anniversary year, marked with a celebration honoring employees and the farm’s longstanding family values. “Our success has always been rooted in people,” added Dasher. “Eighty years, and we’re more committed than ever to carrying that legacy forward.”

The 2025 Vidalia season also delivered strong results. Despite a challenging 2024 hurricane season, proactive planning and carefully-timed replanting ensured excellent quality and consistent volume throughout the Vidalia season.

The year also marked the 10th anniversary of Growing America’s Farmers (GAF), the company’s flagship charitable program dedicated to supporting the next generation of agricultural leaders through grants and scholarships. With more than $35,000 raised through retail promotions during the 2025 Vidalia season, the program’s total impact is nearly $500,000 since it began.

“Our partners and customers care about the next generation of growers, and this program reflects that shared commitment,” said Steven Shuman, GM and VP of sales. “When retailers lean in with us, we’re able to make a real difference for students nationwide.”

Rounding out 2025, the company’s Peruvian sweet onion crop has shown exceptional consistency in sweetness, texture, and appearance, supported by seamless collaboration between domestic and international teams. Ample supply is supporting both retail and club customers this holiday season.

As G&R Farms looks ahead, its focus remains clear: continue innovating, improving, and farming with integrity — today and for generations to come.

About G&R Farms

As a third-generation family farm, G&R Farms began in Southeast Georgia with a small farm in 1945. Today, the organization has grown to over 5,000 acres encompassing several crops with a main focus on sweet onions. G&R Farms has been growing, packing, marketing, and shipping sweet onions for nearly seven decades. The company is dedicated to providing consistent quality year-round while perfecting the quality and flavor of sweet onions through research and development. For more information visit www.grfarmsonions.com.