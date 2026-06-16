Giorgi CEO Meets with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture to Discuss the Future of American Mushroom Farming

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Mark Currie, CEO of The Giorgi Companies, met with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins to discuss the future of American mushroom farming and the role innovation, technology and family-owned agriculture continue to play in strengthening domestic food production.

Currie highlighted how modern mushroom farming combines advanced technology with generations of growing expertise to produce the highest quality, fresh mushrooms for consumers across the country. As The Giorgi Companies approaches its 100th anniversary next year, the company continues investing in infrastructure, innovation and its workforce to help ensure a strong future for American agriculture.

Currie also discussed the importance of maintaining a competitive environment that allows domestic growers to continue investing in their operations, employees and local communities.

“We appreciated the opportunity to meet with Secretary Rollins and share the story of modern American mushroom farming,” said Currie. “Our industry is powered by innovation, guided by generations of family farming experience and driven by people who are committed to producing food for American families. We remain focused on building for the next 100 years of domestic mushroom production.”

About The Giorgi Companies

The Giorgi Companies is a family-owned leader in mushroom cultivation, production and innovation, serving customers across the United States. As the company approaches its 100th anniversary in 2027, it remains committed to American agriculture, domestic food production and supporting the employees, communities and customers that depend on a strong U.S. mushroom industry.