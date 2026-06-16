Church Brothers Promotes Chuck Clunn to Vice President of Harvesting

SALINAS, Calif. – Church Brothers Farms announced the promotion of Chuck Clunn to Vice President of Harvesting, recognizing his decades of leadership and contributions to the company’s harvesting operations across the western United States.

In his new role, Clunn will oversee one of the company’s most critical operational functions, providing leadership and strategic direction for approximately 900 harvest employees across California and Arizona. He is also responsible for more than 30 company-operated harvest crews as well as a network of harvesting partners that support seasonal operations across multiple growing regions and commodities.

Clunn’s responsibilities include labor planning, harvesting operations, equipment utilization, food safety and quality standards, transportation logistics, customer fulfillment, and continuous improvement initiatives. His leadership has been instrumental in strengthening Church Brothers’ harvesting capabilities while supporting the company’s continued growth.

“Chuck has played a vital role in the success of our harvesting operations and has consistently demonstrated the leadership, expertise and commitment necessary to move our organization forward,” said Brian Hunt, Senior Vice President of Agricultural Operations at Church Brothers Farms. “His ability to build strong teams, drive operational excellence and adapt to the evolving needs of our business has earned the respect of employees, partners and customers alike. We’re excited to see him continue to lead and shape the future of our harvesting organization.”

Raised in Holtville, California, Clunn developed an appreciation for agriculture at an early age. He began working in the industry as a teenager and has spent his career building extensive experience in fresh produce harvesting and field operations.

Widely respected throughout the organization, Clunn combines deep operational knowledge with an upbeat leadership style, a practical problem-solving mindset and a positive approach that inspires confidence in those around him.

“When you look at what it takes to successfully harvest and deliver fresh produce every day, it comes down to people, teamwork and execution,” said Clunn. “I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve had at Church Brothers and proud to work side by side with employees and harvest partners. I look forward to continuing to support our teams and helping the company grow.”

When he is not in the field, Clunn enjoys spending time with family and friends, fishing, hunting and firing up the grill.

About Church Brothers Farms

Church Brothers Farms is a leading grower, processor and shipper of fresh produce with operations throughout California, Arizona and Mexico. The company supplies a full line of fresh vegetables, salads and value-added products to retail, foodservice and wholesale customers across North America. Headquartered in Salinas, California, Church Brothers Farms is committed to delivering quality, innovation and service from seed to shelf.