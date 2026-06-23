Berry Fresh Strengthens Its Premium Blueberry Offering with Genetics from Mountain Blue Orchards

Berry Fresh® announced that it will bring premium blueberry genetics from Mountain Blue Orchards (MBO)® to the U.S. and Canada through its farms in Peru and Mexico, beginning in fall 2027.

The agreement, signed last month between the two parties, strengthens Berry Fresh’s blueberry offering, with plantings commencing in 2026 and fruit arriving to customers for the 2027 season.

Jyoti Bhogal, Managing Director of Berry Fresh, highlighted, “This is an incredible opportunity for Berry Fresh and our customers. We have developed a strong blueberry program over the last two decades, powered by premium genetics, our dedication to customer service, and the quality of our farming operations. It’s undeniable that growth in the category is being driven by elevating the eating experience for consumers. More than ever, they are buying specialty varieties promising memorable flavor. These new varietals will delight even more shoppers and increase loyalty and repeat purchase within the blueberry category. Premium blueberry brands have grown around 20% in the U.S. according to NielsenIQ data[1]. With our enhanced varietal portfolio and ability to grow for a year-round offering, we are confident we can accelerate blueberry category growth.”

Samuel Rowe, Chief Genetics Officer for Berry Fresh’s parent company, the AgroBerries Group, added, “We are thrilled to extend our relationship and licensing agreements with MBO. We have successfully grown, commercialized, and marketed these premium varieties across Europe and Southern Africa over the last decade. With multiple flavor accolades from the International Taste Institute and an incredibly positive response from growers, retailers, and shoppers, these varieties are trusted globally for their flavor and consumer appeal. We are excited to expand this partnership into the North American market.”

To learn more about Berry Fresh’s MBO program and the future varietal developments, visit Booth #417 at the Organic Produce Summit in Monterey, California, this July.

Berry Fresh is a leading year-round grower and marketer of premium blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries to customers in the Americas.

[1] Source: January to April 2026 YoY, Nielsen IQ