Peruvian Asparagus Importers Association Releases Fresh Asparagus Consumer Trends & Statistics Report

The Peruvian Asparagus Importers Association (PAIA) released its Fresh Asparagus Consumer Trends & Statistics Report 2026/2027.

“This annual report is a powerful resource for the fresh asparagus industry, providing the insights needed to drive stronger sales and marketing efforts. From key statistics and consumer trends to purchasing behavior, the report gives retailers and foodservice operators the tools to build more effective fresh asparagus promotions and programs,” said Priscilla Lleras, Executive Director of PAIA.

According to the report, more than 90 per cent of the fresh asparagus consumed in the United States is imported. With a USDA 2025 market value of $251 million and asparagus ranking as the first-leading vegetable category from Peru, fresh asparagus is an important and valuable trade commodity for the U.S. market.

“The 2025 import volume reaching 169 million pounds, up 9 per cent from the previous year, retailers should tailor initiatives to Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z. These health-conscious consumers are especially likely to buy fresh asparagus for its nutritional value and ease of preparation,” says Carlos Solf of Southern Specialties and Co-Chairman of PAIA.

The report projects strong year-over-year growth in regional purchases, with fresh asparagus market share expected a rise of 41 per cent on the West Coast and 40 per cent on the East Coast compared with 2025. “Fresh asparagus remains to be a leading vegetable commodity for its health attributes and overall nutritional value. In short, consumers need a better understanding of asparagus and the value it brings to U.S. tables,” says Craig Rolandelli of Jacobs Malcom & Burtt (JMB) and Co-Chairman of PAIA. Rolandelli adds “Once consumers are informed about the nutritional value of fresh asparagus, retailers will see increased demand.”

Solf adds, “Today’s consumers want convenience, nutrition, and sustainability in their vegetable purchases. They prefer pre-packaged, grab-and-go options like pre-sliced vegetables, microwave-ready meals, and anything that helps reduce prep time.”

“PAIA importers supply the U.S. market with a wide range of SKUs, including conventional and value-added offerings, which support year-round sales for retailers and the category. These purchasing trends give retailers practical insight into growing asparagus sales,” adds Lleras. “Our mission is to promote asparagus consumption and international trade. Retailers and foodservice operators can connect with industry leaders through the PAIA website.”

The Fresh Asparagus Consumer Trends & Statistics Report 2026/2027 is available on the PAIA website at: https://peruvianasparagusimportersassociation.com/

In 2026, the association will focus on disseminating valuable information about fresh asparagus to industry trade press, retailers, and foodservice.