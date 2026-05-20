Avocados From Mexico Launches ‘Kickoff a Guacamolé Summer’ Shopper Program

Soccer fans can get in on the action with a special offer on thematic Avocados From Mexico bags to celebrate the World Soccer Championship.

DALLAS — Ready to watch some good goals with a side of always good guac? Avocados From Mexico®, the number one selling avocado brand in the U.S., is giving soccer fans a new reason to cheer with its “Kickoff a Guacamolé Summer” campaign. Since the 2026 World Soccer Championship is being hosted right here in North America, this tournament is a “home game” for the brand. Much like the partnership between Mexico and the U.S. to host the world’s biggest stage, Avocados From Mexico’s integrated supply chain seamlessly connects these two nations to bring fresh avocados to every fan’s table. As the action unfolds in our own backyard, the brand is making sure shoppers are fully equipped to defend their title as the ultimate match-day hosts.

Starting now through July 17, every purchase of a themed bag gives shoppers a $1.50 cashback offer, putting the win right back in their wallets through Venmo or PayPal. To redeem, consumers simply scan the QR code on the bag and snap a photo of their receipt.

To take the excitement into extra time, Avocados From Mexico is also spotlighting a companion sweepstakes featured across digital media and in-store bins. From now through June 30, fans can visit kickoffwithguac.com to enter for the opportunity to win a top-of-the-line 2026 Nissan Kicks. Every entrant is assigned a unique number, and once the car’s winner is drawn, if their number matches the grand prize number, they’ll also drive away with an additional $500,000!

With bagged avocados making up 35% of all avocado sales,1 this program is designed to drive excitement, increase basket size and keep sales moving forward during the busy summer season. The promotion is supported with eye-catching in-store displays alongside digital and social media support to keep Avocados From Mexico top of mind all the way through extra time and penalty kicks.

“The 2026 World Soccer Championship is a monumental, cultural event that will drive massive foot traffic and increased basket sizes,” said Stephanie Bazan, Senior Vice President of Commercial Strategy and Execution for Avocados From Mexico. “With the tournament’s time zones perfectly aligned for primetime TV matches and an expanded game schedule, we expect avocado consumption to be exceptionally strong. We know that most fans will be watching (and snacking!) at home, and that guacamole ranks as a top 10 food for the event.2 Retailers need to be ready to merchandise around this massive opportunity, and our ‘Kickoff a Guacamolé Summer’ program gives them the perfect assist — combining eye-catching thematic packaging with a high-value cashback offer that builds stadium-level hype right in the produce aisle.”

For retailers, stocking Avocados From Mexico is a guaranteed tactical win. Avocados are a massive driver for store growth, consistently keeping fans coming back to the produce aisle. In fact, 82% of avocado purchases are regular stock-up or replenishment trips3 — proving that fresh guac is a daily necessity, not just a one-off play. Plus, bagged avocados are having a major breakout season, with retail volume surging 19% since 2022.4 By leaning into this momentum, the “Kickoff a Guacamolé Summer” program gives retailers the ultimate playbook to drive repeat foot traffic, boost basket sizes and score serious growth all season long.

“At Avocados From Mexico, we’ve spent years cementing our place as the ultimate game-day snack. Building on our massive success with the Big Game, stepping onto the pitch for the 2026 World Soccer Championship is the natural next step in our sports strategy,” added Alvaro Luque, President and CEO of Avocados From Mexico. “Sports and fresh guacamole are simply an unbeatable combination. We want to empower fans to be the MVPs of their own watch parties, bringing people together to share good times, great plays and the best-tasting guac while celebrating this special game.”

For more details on the brand’s retail programs, head over to https://avocadosfrommexico.com/retail.

For more information about Avocados From Mexico, visit https://avocadosfrommexico.com, and follow the organization on Facebook (facebook.com/avocadosfrommexico), Instagram (@avocadosfrommexico), X (@AvosFromMexico) and TikTok (@avocadosfrommexico).

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage Avocados From Mexico, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. Avocados From Mexico is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Sources:

1, 4 Circana Circana w/e 5/10/26

2 Quantilope, May 2026

3 Prodege Produce Brand Tracker, FY25

