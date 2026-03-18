Midan Marketing: 2026 Annual Meat Conference Key Takeaways

The dust has settled on another Annual Meat Conference, and we have returned home full of insights. It was invigorating to reconnect with so many of you at the industry’s ultimate “family reunion.”

Now, it is time to map out what lies ahead. Once again, we are bringing you our top 10 takeaways from the conference. Whether you attended the sessions alongside us or navigated from afar, consider these insights your strategic compass. Use this guide to chart a bold new course for your business.

1. Protein Demand Predicted To Remain Strong

The terrain of the meat case is shifting, but consumption has become noticeably less volatile. Shoppers are anchoring their diets with protein, making meat a reliable, everyday staple.

Here’s the latest market outlook:

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Midan Marketing