Vivien Altmann-Morelli Takes Over as IFFA Director

From 1 May 2026, Vivien Altmann-Morelli will take over as director of IFFA, the leading international trade fair for the meat and protein industry, including the portfolio of international trade fairs in the Food Technologies sector.

The upcoming edition of IFFA, which will take place from 13 to 18 May 2028, will have a new director in Vivien Altmann-Morelli. In addition to the leading trade fair in Frankfurt, she will also be responsible for the international trade fair brand Food Technologies, which comprises four events held abroad. Furthermore, she will take on the brand management for the Textile Care & Cleaning Technologies sector, including the leading trade fair Texcare International.

In her new role, Altmann-Morelli will report to Kerstin Horaczek, Vice President Technology Shows at Messe Frankfurt.

Altmann-Morelli is looking forward to her new position: “IFFA is the leading international trade fair for a highly dynamic industry and provides impetus for the global meat and protein sector. With its long tradition, it stands for both continuity and further development. I am very much looking forward to becoming part of this special global network and actively shaping the future of the industry together with our partners and customers.”

As graduate in business administration specialising in sales and event marketing, she has been working at Messe Frankfurt since 2019. After starting as a Sales Manager in the Guest Events division, Altmann-Morelli took on the role of Guest Events Coordinator in 2023, overseeing various interdisciplinary projects. Furthermore, being part of the Sustainability Management team, she played a key role in shaping the strategic development of Messe Frankfurt’s sustainability activities.

Vivien Altmann-Morelli succeeds Johannes Schmid-Wiedersheim, who has successfully led IFFA from 2016 to the present day. Schmid-Wiedersheim is moving to the VDMA to take over as Managing Director of the Divisions Food Processing and Packaging Machinery, as well as Process Plant and Equipment.

Further information is available at: www.iffa.com

With five trade fairs across three continents, Messe Frankfurt supports the dynamic growth of the food industry. The sector comes together at events in Argentina, Thailand, the USA and Germany.

Find out more at: www.food-technologies.messefrankfurt.com

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IFFA

Technology for Meat and Alternative Proteins

The event will be held from 13 to 18 May 2028.