Rosman Named American Angus Association Regional Manager for the Pacific Northwest & Hawaii

The American Angus Association® has hired Matt Rosman of Oklahoma City, Okla., to fill the role of regional manager for the Hawaii, Idaho, Oregon and Washington area. Rosman grew up in Creston, Washington on his family’s commercial cow-calf operation and says his involvement in the National Junior Angus Association (NJAA) shaped his future career path and interest in the industry.

“The National Junior Angus Association is so much more than showing cattle and it was my biggest influence growing up,” said Rosman. “The regional managers who served during my time as a junior were very personable and instilled a passion in me. I still have relationships with some of them today.”

Rosman graduated from Oklahoma State University where he majored in Ag Communications and minored in Ag Economics and Agribusiness, Political Science and Law & Legal Studies. Since graduating, Rosman has split his time between the Oklahoma Youth Expo and the Cattlemen’s Congress where he served as Director of Operations for both large livestock events. At the same time, Rosman has also filled the role of Director of Communications at Norvell Consulting, a firm with strong agricultural ties supporting policy and lobbying efforts at the state level. Rosman has been looking for an opportunity to get back to the Pacific Northwest (PNW). He says the ability to return to his home state and become more involved in the Angus breed again was a big part of why he applied for the regional manager job.

“Since I was an 8-year-old kid showing calves and Rod [Wesselman], the regional manager at the time, was helping me in the ring to now, connections like that have lasted all these years,” said Rosman, who plans to pay it forward in his new role. “I think it’s one of the best parts of the Angus industry as a whole; we are very interconnected and look out for one another. It is important that we encourage kids to explore the opportunities that are available to build connections in the industry.”

Along with supporting NJAA events in the region and nationally, Rosman will serve as an Association resource to help producers best utilize programs, tools and services in the pursuit of their operation’s goals. The Washington-native will have the advantage of understanding the varying regional environments in which producers are working.

“One of the biggest assets we have is our diversity as an ag area. Every producer is running a different feed program because of the wide range of climates in the region,” said Rosman. “I look forward to learning more about each producer’s individual operation and helping them tailor the Association resources to fit their needs.”

Rosman’s first day will be March 30, at the Association’s office in St. Joseph, Missouri. Following several days of meetings with staff and training, Rosman will hit the road around the PNW to meet with producers.

“We are excited to have someone with Rosman’s kind of experience, passion for Angus and understanding of the area,” said Levi Landers, Association director of field and member services. “Rosman is the type of young professional who will be an asset to producers in Region 12 for years to come.”

The Association has 13 regional managers who serve across the United States as full-time staff members of the Association. They work with cattle breeders in their designated regions to promote registered Angus cattle, help seedstock and commercial cattlemen utilize Angus genetics and the programs offer by the Association and assist breeders who want to get started in The Business Breed.

Regional managers also work with breeders to ensure their advertising needs are met through the Angus Journal and Angus Beef Bulletin. They can often be found working at Angus sales and shows, representing the Association at livestock conventions and serving as a liaison between the organization, its membership, users of Angus genetics, industry partners and academia. To view the full list of regional managers serving Angus producers, visit angus.org/about/regional-managers.