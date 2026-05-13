Dawn Meats Acquires German Importer Alexander Eyckeler

Alexander Eyckeler GmbH, a leading German importer and distributor of high-quality meat products has announced its sale to Irish-based Dawn Meats.

The transaction, which involved an undisclosed sum, has been approved by the relevant regulatory authorities.

Dawn Meats is a family-owned business and has operations across Ireland, the UK and New Zealand. The acquisition is part of the company’s ongoing integration with Alliance Group following Dawn Meats’ acquisition of a 65 per cent stake in the New-Zealand based Group late last year.

Alexander Eyckeler GmbH is based in Erkrath, near Düsseldorf in Germany and has been involved in the importing and marketing of chilled and frozen meat specialities from overseas for over 25 years.

Alliance Group is one of the largest suppliers to Alexander Eyckeler for lamb, mutton and venison under its Ashley brand. For over 25 years Alexander Eyckeler GmbH has successfully represented the Ashley lamb, mutton and venison brand, earning a dominant market position in Germany.

Joint Managing Directors Markus Wagner & Andreas Gitschel, as well as Sales Director of Dawn Meats Germany Egbert Klokkers, are confident that significant synergies will be realized.

Markus Wagner, Managing Director of Alexander Eyckeler GmbH, said: “This development marks a new chapter in the company’s long-standing partnership with Alliance Group and its parent company Dawn Meats. We are confident that the trusted relationships built over decades with all our customers and suppliers will remain at the heart of Alexander Eyckeler GmbH’s approach, with the current team continuing to manage key accounts and oversee daily operations. Customers and partners can be assured that the core values of quality, service and continuity will remain unchanged, preserving the legacy established by Alexander Eyckeler and the Eyckeler family in the German market.”

Niall Browne, Chief Executive of Dawn Meats, said: “This acquisition supports Dawn Meats’ ongoing integration with Alliance and strengthens our ability to serve customers in-market. It brings Dawn Meats closer to key customers in Germany, improves co-ordination across supply and logistics and provides continuity for the Eyckeler team and its customers.”