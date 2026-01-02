Righteous Felon Raises an Investment from GroundForce Capital to Power Growth of Cleaner, Craft-First Meat Snacks

SAN FRANCISCO– GroundForce Capital announced an investment in RTZN Brands (“Righteous Felon” or the “Company”). The investment supports Righteous Felon’s mission to transform the meat-snack category by scaling the reach of its craft, better-for-you jerky and meat snack portfolio. The funding comes on the heels of a standout year for Righteous Felon, which has rapidly emerged as one of the fastest-growing brands in the better-for-you meat-snack category. Over the past year, the Company delivered +100% year-to-date gross sales growth, powered by strong multi-channel momentum, a series of high-impact new retail wins, and accelerating velocities, further cementing its national footprint.

“Righteous Felon was built on the idea that meat snacks could be both outrageously flavorful and made with clean ingredients. Watching consumers embrace that vision has been incredible,” said Brendan Cawley, Founder and CEO of Righteous Felon. “GroundForce Capital is the ideal partner for this next chapter. Their hands-on operating advisors, deep network, and track record of scaling category-defining brands will help us grow with discipline while keeping the craft and character that make Righteous Felon what it is.”

“Righteous Felon is one of the most compelling better-for-you snack brands we’ve seen in years,” said Mark Rampolla, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at GroundForce Capital. “What Brendan and his team have built with limited resources is remarkable – a craft-driven, clean-ingredient meat snacks platform that does not sacrifice taste and has captured clear momentum with the consumer. Our role now is to bring the full strength of the GroundForce Capital ecosystem to their side and a founder-first partnership approach. We’re incredibly excited to help Righteous Felon unlock its next chapter and become a defining brand in the future of snacking.”

Righteous Felon now enters its next phase of growth with strong tailwinds and significant white space ahead. The Company plans to expand its national retail presence, deepen partnerships across the club, online, and grocery channels, and introduce new clean-ingredient, high-protein innovations that reinforce its craft-driven identity. Righteous Felon will also continue strengthening its operational platform to support rising demand and broaden distribution. With GroundForce Capital’s operator network, retail expertise, and brand-building support, Righteous Felon is well positioned to scale its bold flavors and snacks to millions of new consumers nationwide.

Solomon Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to Righteous Felon.

About Righteous Felon

Righteous Felon is a breakout leader in the fast-growing better-for-you meat-snack category with significant tailwinds as consumers seek high-protein, clean-ingredient options. The Company combines bold, craft-driven flavors with all-natural, high-protein recipes — delivering a cleaner, more flavorful alternative to mass-produced meat snacks. For more information, visit www.righteousfelon.com.

About GroundForce Capital

GroundForce Capital is a founder-led investment firm backing the bold brands, technology, and services driving the future of consumer products. Guided by decades of operating and investing experience, the firm brings a founder’s mindset, strategic discipline, creativity, and deep industry expertise. GroundForce Capital goes beyond providing capital, offering hands-on collaboration, strategic guidance, and a powerful network of industry leaders, operators, and advisors.

GroundForce Capital’s portfolio includes category-defining brands such as Bobbie, Liquid Death, SYSTM Foods, OWYN, Vive Organic, KinderFarms, ZICO, and Thistle. GroundForce Capital’s leadership team previously built and scaled iconic modern food and beverage companies including ZICO Beverages, acquired by The Coca-Cola Company, and Health Warrior, acquired by PepsiCo. For more information, please visit groundforcecapital.com.