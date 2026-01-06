National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) Welcomes Back O’Connor as Director of Federal Affairs

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Molly O’Connor rejoins the National Pork Producers Council as director of federal affairs in the Washington, D.C., public policy office.

“NPPC is pleased to have Molly O’Connor join the government affairs team. Molly brings a strong record of legislative advocacy, staff leadership, and coalition management across Capitol Hill and multiple administrations,” said NPPC Vice President of Government Affairs Maria C. Zieba. “I am confident Molly will hit the ground running and be a strong advocate and asset for America’s pork producers.”

O’Connor began her career with NPPC as an international trade intern in 2011 and now returns to the organization, bringing more than a decade of experience in federal government relations and food and agriculture policy.

Most recently, O’Connor served as director of federal government relations at CropLife America, where she led federal advocacy strategy and represented the U.S. pesticide industry. Her policy portfolio included the farm bill, regulatory reform, supply chains, and international trade.

O’Connor also served as senior policy advisor at OFW Law, directing federal lobbying efforts for commodity and food clients on issues relevant to NPPC.