Meat Institute: Meat & Poultry Processors Contribute $57.3 Billion to US Economy & Provide 584,000 Jobs

ARLINGTON, VA – The Meat Institute today released an economic study that found the meat and poultry processing industry contributes $57.3 billion to the US economy and provides 584,000 jobs. The entire meat and poultry industry, including livestock production, animal feed, equipment manufacturing, transportation and more contributes $347.7 billion in value to the nation, supporting 3.2 million jobs.

“The meat and poultry industry is a critical and growing part of the US economy, and one that has outsized importance to rural economies,” said Meat Institute President and CEO, Julie Anna Potts. “Our member companies are often the biggest employers in their rural communities, and their impact goes beyond jobs. In addition to the taxes they pay, they invest in their communities with generous donations of food and make financial and other irreplaceable contributions to local infrastructure like housing, community spaces, schools, and childcare.”

The Meat Institute commissioned Decision Innovation Solutions to conduct the economic contribution study.

The complete analysis is here.

The study and data searchable by state and Congressional district is here.

Key Findings

Meat and Poultry Industry Direct Contributions to the National Economy in 2025:

$57.3 billion in value

Nearly 584,000 jobs

$40.6 billion in labor income

$311.0 billion in total sales (output)

$12.5 billion in local, state, and federal taxes

After accounting for these indirect and induced effects, the total economic contribution of the U.S. meat and poultry processing industry is:

$347.7 billion in value

More than 3.2 million jobs

$205.3 billion in labor income

$911.7 billion in total sales (output)

$77.0 billion in local, state, and federal taxes

(Indirect and induced effects: The meat and poultry processing industry generates significant economic activity in other industries including livestock and poultry production, animal feed manufacturing, grain and oilseed production, truck and rail transportation, equipment manufacturing, and more.)

State and Congressional District Economic Contributions:

The report also estimates the economic contributions of the meat and poultry processing industry for each state and federal congressional district. While the meat and poultry processing industry drives some economic activity in every state and nearly every district, there are some areas where the industry’s impact is undeniably irreplaceable:

Top States:

Texas, Nebraska, Iowa, Georgia, North Carolina, Kansas, California, and Arkansas.

Top Districts:

Nebraska-3, Iowa-4, Texas13, Kansas-1, Minnesota-1, and Arkansas-3

About the Meat Institute

The Meat Institute represents the full community of people and companies who make the majority of meat American families rely on every day. The Meat Institute’s hands-on regulatory and technical expertise, proactive advocacy, unique convening power, collaboration within and beyond animal agriculture, and sector-leading continuous improvement initiatives drive relationships and resources that ensure meat continues to be a vital, trusted pillar of healthy diets and thriving communities for generations to come. To learn more, visit: MeatInstitute.org.