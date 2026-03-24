Miami Floral Importer Gardens America Marks 50 Years of Incorporation Under Third-Generation Leadership

Miami, Fla. — Gardens America, a Miami-based floral importer and distributor, is marking the 50th anniversary of its incorporation this April, representing more than 57 years serving the floral industry. Based in Miami, the primary gateway for fresh-cut flower imports entering the United States, Gardens America has operated through three generations of family leadership and remains one of the region’s longest-standing floral importers.

Founded in 1969 by Peggy and John Gillice, Gardens America was among the early companies helping introduce Colombian chrysanthemums to the United States. At a time when international flower sourcing was still emerging, these early relationships helped shape the global supply chains that today support the U.S. floral market.

The company has remained family-owned through three generations. Ownership transitioned to Colleen Taber in 1998, and in 2018 the company entered its third generation of leadership when Kristin Gilliland became owner and CEO.

“As a third-generation leader, it is meaningful to continue the work my family began more than five decades ago,” said Gilliland. “Gardens America has always focused on building strong partnerships with growers, wholesalers, and florists while supporting the long-term growth of the floral industry.”

Today, Gardens America imports and distributes fresh-cut flowers sourced from leading global growers and maintains an exclusive relationship with Liwi for the Stella variety.

Beyond distribution, the company remains actively involved in industry organizations that support the future of floriculture. Gardens America participates in initiatives led by the American Floral Endowment (AFE), Society of American Florists (SAF), CalFlowers, Florida State Florist Association (FSFA), the Illinois State Florist Association (ISFA), and That Flower Feeling.

Gilliland currently serves on the Board of Trustees for the American Floral Endowment, contributes to the Development Committee for That Flower Feeling, and participates on the SAF Convention Task Force. Gardens America account manager Renee Hesselbach also serves on the board of the International Fresh Produce Association’s Floral Council.

As the company marks its 50th year of incorporation, Gardens America continues to focus on strengthening grower partnerships, supporting wholesalers, and contributing to initiatives that advance the floral industry.

About Gardens America

Gardens America is a Miami-based floral importer and distributor connecting international growers with wholesalers and florists across the United States. Founded in 1969, the third-generation company supplies fresh-cut flowers sourced from leading global farms and maintains long-standing partnerships throughout the floral supply chain. For more information, visit www.gardensamerica.com