Pilgrim’s Europe Opens New Pork Centre of Excellence to Accelerate Product Innovation

Pilgrim’s Europe has unveiled a new Pork Centre of Excellence at its Bromborough site, following a £350,000 investment designed to strengthen product development and accelerate innovation across its pork business unit.

The facility includes a modern development kitchen designed to support efficient, high-quality product development for customers. It also features specialist equipment including an indoor charcoal BBQ for developing and demonstrating BBQ products, alongside a dry ageing unit aligned to upcoming innovation launches within the pork category.

A best-in-class customer panelling area allows Pilgrim’s Europe to host product tastings, innovation sessions and collaborative workshops with retail and foodservice partners – taking guests through the innovative and visionary process of developing new products, from concept to kitchen table.

This collaboration will help to streamline the development process and ensure products are the forefront of evolving consumer expectations.

The centre will focus on developing pork and added-value pork products, particularly within key growth categories such as BBQ and ready-to-cook ranges.

Ivan Siqueira, President, Pilgrim’s Europe, said: “The new Pork Centre of Excellence at Bromborough is an important investment in our innovation capabilities and part of our wider ambition to create centres of excellence across our different business units at Pilgrim’s Europe.

Sam Reader, Director of Product and Innovation at Pilgrim’s Europe, added: “By bringing together modern kitchen facilities, specialist equipment and dedicated customer collaboration spaces, we’ve created an environment where ideas can move quickly from concept to reality. It gives our teams the space to explore new flavours, formats and product ideas, while working closely with customers to develop new products and showcase the versatility of pork.”