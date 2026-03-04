IGA and National Pork Board Partner to Drive Pork Category Growth at Retail

CHICAGO, IL — IGA, the world’s largest voluntary supermarket network, announced a new Red Oval Partnership with the National Pork Board (NPB), reinforcing IGA’s commitment to delivering meaningful resources to independent grocers to help them better serve their shoppers.

Through the partnership, the National Pork Board will collaborate with IGA member stores on in-store promotions, shopper marketing initiatives, and educational resources featuring the new Taste What Pork Can Do® brand. The partnership will help IGA stores elevate the pork category, inspire meal ideas, and drive incremental sales while highlighting pork’s versatility, flavor, and value.

“IGA retailers are deeply connected to their customers and their communities,” said IGA VP Brand Development Michael La Kier. “This partnership with the National Pork Board provides our independent grocers with powerful tools and insights to grow the pork category while offering shoppers trusted, high-quality protein options they can feel good about serving their families.”

The partnership coincides with a milestone year for the Pork Checkoff, as the National Pork Board celebrates 40 years of industry progress. Since its implementation in 1986, the Pork Checkoff has invested in promotion, research, and education to strengthen the U.S. pork industry, expand markets and build consumer trust.

“Collaborating with IGA allows us to reach shoppers where community and food intersect: at their local independent grocery store,” said NPB Director, Domestic Market Development Neal Hull. “As we celebrate 40 years of progress, this partnership underscores the importance of working alongside retailers to meet evolving consumer needs and grow the pork category together.”

IGA retailers will have access to turnkey Red Oval marketing assets, category insights, and promotional support designed to drive traffic, increase basket size, and position pork as a versatile choice for everyday meals and special occasions.

About IGA

The Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) is the world’s largest voluntary supermarket network, with thousands of independently owned and operated stores worldwide. Founded on the principles of local ownership, community involvement, and exceptional customer service, IGA retailers are dedicated to providing quality products and personalized shopping experiences that reflect the neighborhoods they serve.

About the National Pork Board

At National Pork Board (NPB), we are driven to meet consumer expectations guided by pork producers. We aspire to do what is right for people, pigs and the planet. NPB leads as a catalyst and connector to add value and build trust among those who produce, process, sell and consume pork worldwide. Empowered by the Pork Act and Order, NPB achieves its strategic objectives through promotion, research and education.

For more information, visit porkcheckoff.org.