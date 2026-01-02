The Jensen Meat Company, Inc. Integrates Before the Butcher Into Expanded Plant-Based Division

SAN DIEGO — The Jensen Meat Company, Inc. has announced the integration of Before the Butcher into its growing plant-based division, Jensen Plant-Based Brands. The alignment brings together Before the Butcher, Cool Beans, and Jensen’s plant-based co-manufacturing operations under one roof designed to deliver exceptional flavor, innovation, and growth across the alternative protein space.

The move reflects Jensen’s long-term commitment to meeting consumer demand for nutritious, high-quality, great-tasting plant-based products while maintaining the authenticity and consistency that have defined the company’s heritage since 1958.

Jensen’s co-manufacturing capacity is helping plant-based brands scale their businesses with confidence and peace of mind. Their expanded plant-based portfolio offers consumers a variety of high-quality options that fit different lifestyles and preferences. Before the Butcher® delivers protein-rich, gluten-free, and non-GMO alternatives with favorites like plant-based burgers and meatless grounds. Cool Beans® provides globally inspired, plant-based wraps made with wholesome ingredients for convenient, on-the-go meals.

“Bringing these brands together allows us to serve an even broader range of customers while maintaining the flavor, authenticity, and quality that define Jensen Meat,” said Patricia Lavigne, Executive Vice President of The Jensen Meat Company, Inc.. “We’ve built a foundation that supports both traditional and plant-based innovation, helping us meet consumer demand across every part of the protein landscape.”

Before the Butcher was acquired by Jensen in 2019, but operated as an independent company. The unified structure positions Jensen to lead the next phase of plant-based growth through innovation, scale, and a commitment to great taste. As part of its comprehensive food safety and quality assurance program, Jensen operates two separated production facilities to mitigate any risk of cross-contamination.

