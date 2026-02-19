The National Protein and Food Distributors Association (NPFDA) Names Judson Guest as 2025 Member of the Year

Atlanta, GA — The National Protein and Food Distributors Association (NPFDA) is proud to recognize Judson “Jud” Guest of LAD Truck Linesas the 2025 NPFDA Member of the Year.

A dedicated supporter of the association for more than 25 years, Guest has consistently gone above and beyond in service to NPFDA. Throughout his involvement, he has willingly volunteered wherever help was needed, promoted the association, attended numerous events, and served on committees for many years. His long-standing commitment and leadership have played a vital role in strengthening NPFDA and advancing its mission.

Guest has been instrumental in the association’s success, serving as Chair of the Board of

Directors and as a director for several years. In 2025, he co-chaired the NPFDA Scholarship Selection Committee and has been a driving force behind the program’s growth and expansion, allowing it to serve more students each year.

Beyond his professional contributions, Guest is deeply involved in his community. He supports several organizations, including Athens First United Methodist Church, The Touchdown Club of Athens, and The Oconee Warrior Club. He also founded the Heart Throb Group, a support network for men with heart-related conditions.

Despite a busy career, Guest remains actively involved with his family, including his wife, Paula, their two daughters, their sons-in-law, and three grandchildren. Paula shared that their years of involvement with NPFDA have fostered long-lasting relationships and meaningful partnerships within the industry.

Chan Windham, 2025 NPFDA Board Chair, stated, “Jud is truly deserving of recognition as this year’s NPFDA Member of the Year. He has brought a high level of professionalism to the association. Jud is a true industry pro, and his many years of generous efforts have made NPFDA the strong organization it is today.”

To learn more, view the 2025 NPFDA Member of the Year video on NPFDAtv.

About NPFDA

The National Protein and Food Distributors Association (NPFDA), formerly known as the National Independent Poultry and Food Distributors Association, is a nonprofit trade association based in Atlanta, Georgia. Established in 1967, the association consists of 350 industry firms nationwide, including protein and food suppliers, retailers, processors, transportation companies, and marketers. NPFDA’s objective is to provide networking opportunities, foster growth and learning among members, and cultivate valuable business relationships. The association aims to facilitate discussion and exchange of ideas among food distributors, processors, and allied industries. For more information, please visit www.npfda.org.