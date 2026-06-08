Farmer Focus Expands Nationally into Fully Cooked Category with Award-Winning Organic Chicken Line

The brand committed to keeping family farms thriving for generations brings fully cooked organic chicken to market without cutting corners.



HARRISONBURG, Va. — Farmer Focus is expanding its portfolio with the launch of a new fully cooked chicken product line, marking its entry into the convenient ready-to-heat space. The lineup includes meatballs, skewers, and sausages, bringing the brand’s industry-leading standards for organic, humane, traceable, and farmer-first poultry to fully cooked products.

There is growing demand from consumers for convenience, 83% of consumers say time-saving meat and poultry options are important during the week (Power of Meat 2026). At the same time, more consumers are prioritizing better-for-you brands and products. Farmer Focus fully cooked items were developed to fill this need for convenience and quality.

Farmer Focus is leading a new path forward, proving that fast doesn’t have to mean cutting corners. Every product in the new lineup is USDA Certified Organic, Certified Humane, and traceable back to their family farming partners.

The full product lineup includes:

Harissa & Honey Chicken Sausage : bold heat balanced with sweetness

: bold heat balanced with sweetness Southwestern Style Cheddar Chicken Sausage : a smoky, savory crowd-pleaser

: a smoky, savory crowd-pleaser Parmesan & Herb Chicken Meatballs : as good as homemade

: as good as homemade Grilled Mediterranean Style Chicken Skewers: fresh, flavorful and versatile

All four products have chef-driven flavor profiles, butcher-quality texture, and are high in protein and low in fat. This offers consumers convenient, ready-to-heat options that they can still feel good about.

Before it even hit shelves, the lineup earned recognition at the 2026 NEXTY Awards at Expo West, selected from more than 1,000 products for excellence in food innovation, integrity, and sustainability. Entering the fully cooked aisle isn’t just a category expansion, it’s a new opportunity to amplify the farmers who make this possible, carrying their story and their standards into more kitchens than ever before.

Products are available with the following retail distribution:

Kroger Banners: Parmesan and Herb Chicken Meatballs and Grilled Mediterranean Style Chicken Skewers

Parmesan and Herb Chicken Meatballs and Grilled Mediterranean Style Chicken Skewers Fresh Direct: Full lineup, including Harissa & Honey Chicken Sausage, Southwestern Style Cheddar Chicken Sausage, Parmesan & Herb Chicken Meatballs and Grilled Mediterranean Style Chicken Skewers

Full lineup, including Harissa & Honey Chicken Sausage, Southwestern Style Cheddar Chicken Sausage, Parmesan & Herb Chicken Meatballs and Grilled Mediterranean Style Chicken Skewers Mom’s Organic Market: Southwestern Style Cheddar Chicken Sausage and Parmesan & Herb Chicken Meatballs

This launch marks a defining chapter for Farmer Focus. It’s proof that the values that define its fresh chicken can scale, and that convenience and integrity aren’t mutually exclusive. It’s Chicken for Good, made for real life.

Website link: FarmerFocus.com

About Farmer Focus

Founded in 2014 with the mission to promote and protect generational family farms, Farmer Focus broke from the traditional poultry model by partnering with independent farmers. All 120+ growers retain ownership of their flocks and land, are paid fairly for their work, and follow the brand’s rigorous standards. The result is humane, sustainable, traceable chicken you can trust to be better for your table, the planet, and the future of farming.



