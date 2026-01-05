Barvecue Launches First-Ever Plant-Based Rotisserie Seasoned Chicken

Meeting the Growing Demand for Healthy, Simple, and Convenient Meal Options

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Barvecue, makers of authentically wood-smoked, better comfort foods, proudly announces the launch of its newest product: Barvecue Rotisserie Seasoned Chicken, now available next to its Pulled BVQ and Carnitas, in the frozen aisle at Harris Teeter stores across the Southeast.

Crafted to deliver the classic flavor and texture of traditional rotisserie chicken, Barvecue’s new plant-based chicken is seasoned to perfection and ready to heat and eat. Whether tossed into salads, folded into wraps, or served as a center-of-plate protein, this versatile product offers a clean-label solution for today’s health-conscious and time-strapped consumers.

“As demand continues to grow for healthy, simple, and convenient meal options, we’re excited to bring a delicious plant-based chicken to the market that elevates nutrition and doesn’t sacrifice flavor or texture,” said Lee Cooper, CEO of Barvecue. “Rotisserie Seasoned Chicken is a step forward in our mission to offer plant-based proteins that appeal to everyone at the table.”

With wholesome ingredients, high protein content, low sodium, and no GMOs or cholesterol, this new product answers the call for nutritious food that fits modern lifestyles. The rotisserie seasoning captures the familiar flavor profile consumers love, making it an easy swap in countless recipes.

About Barvecue

Barvecue is a certified B Corporation, crafting better comfort foods from plants. With a focus on quality and simple ingredients, Barvecue aims to make plant-based eating enjoyable, nutritious, and convenient for all.

