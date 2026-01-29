Better For Butchery Celebrates Acquisition of Processing Facility With USDA ‘Meat + Greet’

Princeton, KY — Better For Butchery, the co-packing service provider supporting independent American meat producers, hosted a “Meat + Greet” on Tuesday, January 20, celebrating its acquisition of a 27,000-square-foot USDA-inspected processing facility in Princeton, Kentucky.

Farmers, butchers, industry executives, and government officials gathered to tour the USDA-backed facility at 117 Masonic Drive and learn how the plant will allow access to a decentralized supply chain, purpose-built for like-minded partners across rural America who are staunchly committed to economic abundance, ethical practices, farm-to-consumer traceability, and operational scale that is better for farmers, animals, and consumers.

Strategically located within 300 miles of roughly 50% of the U.S. population—the facility now serves as Better For Butchery’s centralized processing, packaging, cold storage, and fulfillment hub, and is providing consistent quality, reliable scheduling, and access to regional and national distribution—capabilities that have historically been difficult for small and mid-sized producers to secure at scale.

“Our work at Better For Butchery has been focused on three things from the start: Helping small family farms monetize and scale their operations, giving local communities access to the nourishment grown in their region, and reconnecting producers and consumers through a transparent, accountable supply chain.” said Better For Butchery CEO Christopher Roach in his opening remarks. “In this time of mass consolidation and monopolies, our work is proving rural food infrastructure is growth-oriented and investable. We have a purpose-built facility for an ecosystem that cares about sourcing, traceability, animal welfare, and product integrity. We offer hands-on operational partnership for processing, co-packing, storage from the same infrastructure that has powered over $65M in direct to consumers sales and provided fulfillment services that have delivered 500K orders nationally.”

““Expanding domestic meat processing capacity means more options for producers, more competition in the marketplace, and a stronger, more resilient food system. What we’re celebrating today is not just a facility, but rural jobs, stronger markets, and a food system rooted in our local communities.” added USDA Rural Development Director for Kentucky Travis Burton. “Better For Butchery is modelling a new meat economy that levels the playing field for small, rural farmers. Against a backdrop of meat industry consolidation and plant closures, what they are doing is really going to be the model for the rest of the country.”

The milestone marks Better For Butchery’s evolution from turnaround operator to platform-scale processor—formalizing the co-packing, cold storage, and fulfillment services the company is already providing to farmers, ranchers, and anchor customer Porter Road, and extending that capacity to like-minded third-party partners across America.

About Better For Butchery

Better For Butchery is building a new meat economy for America’s farmers by providing access to a sustainable, traceable and transparent supply chain. BFB offers co-packing services from highly skilled butchers, raising the standards of butchery and fulfillment. All BFB butchers have been trained extensively on the art of seam butchery to cut things by hand and pack with thought, care and precision. The fulfillment team has equally high standards for shipping direct-to-consumer packages, with experience shipping tens of thousands of packages annually with error rates below 1%.