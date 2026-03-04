Archer Meat Snacks Secures Nearly $100 Million Credit Facility from J.P. Morgan

Financing will support expanded capacity and category-leading growth

LOS ANGELES — Archer Meat Snacks, one of the fastest-growing meat snack brands in the U.S., announced that it has secured a roughly $100 million aggregate credit facility from JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM). The financing will provide additional capacity to support Archer’s rapid growth and expanding national footprint.

“This credit facility from J.P. Morgan is an important milestone for our business as we enter our next stage of growth,” said Eugene Kang, CEO and Founder of Archer Meat Snacks. “The increased flexibility allows us to invest in capacity, speed, and execution as we meet surging demand and continue attracting new-to-category consumers.”

Archer’s focus on clean-label, high-protein, and culinary-inspired flavors is transforming the category. The brand grew 35.9% year-over-year, far outpacing the category’s 8.8% growthi. Sales of Archer meat sticks rose 57.7%, securing the No. 5 spotii in the category and helping drive overall meat stick growth of 15.6%. Archer is on track to reach more than $500 million in sales in 2026.

To meet the surging demand amid consumer trends towards clean label, protein, convenience and snacking, Archer opened its second manufacturing facility in Los Angeles in November. This manufacturing scale enables speed and quality control, producing more than 36 million pounds of meat sticks per year, or over 1 billion Archer mini meat sticks – doubling Archer’s overall manufacturing capacity. The plant represents both the strength of the Archer business today and the company’s commitment to building for tomorrow.

Founded in 2011 and available in over 30,000 retail locations nationwide, today Archer is the #1 premium, better-for-you jerky brand in MULOiii. Amid accelerating growth and rising brand visibility, over the past 12 months, Archer completed a major rebrand, launched a national marketing campaign, and secured a multi-year sponsorship of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“We are proud to support Archer at such an exciting moment in its growth trajectory,” said Rick Nogueira, Region Manager for Orange County & Inland Empire Markets, Commercial Banking at J.P. Morgan. “We look forward to continuing to provide services and expertise to help Archer grow and scale.”

For more information about Archer, visit www.archerjerky.com.

About Archer

Archer is one of America’s leading clean-ingredient meat snack brands, crafting premium products using only grass-fed and grass-finished beef and all-natural proteins – never any fillers, shortcuts, or ingredients you can’t pronounce. The brand’s “Stick to Real” philosophy positions Archer as the trusted go-to for consumers who seek food made from real ingredients and refuse to compromise on taste or quality.

Archer offers grass-fed beef jerky, all-natural turkey jerky, and a variety of meat sticks – including fan-favorite Mini Sticks – in savory and culinary-inspired flavors. Sold at more than 30,000 stores nationwide, including Costco, Whole Foods Market, Walmart, Starbucks, Target, and 7-Eleven. Archer is also the official meat snack partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. To learn more, visit archerjerky.com or follow @ArcherJerky on social media including Instagram, Facebook, or LinkedIn (@ArcherMeatSnacks).

i SPINS, Total US, SS Jerky and Meat Snacks, 24-Weeks Ending 11/30/25

ii SPINS, MULO + Natural, SS Jerky and Meat Snacks, 24-Weeks Ending 11/30/25

iii L12W ending 6/15/2025 in MULO

