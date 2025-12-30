Adomex to Join Dutch Flower Group

Expertise in cut green under DFG’s umbrella as foundation for continued growth

Adomex will join Dutch Flower Group (DFG), if the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) grants its approval. Both parties consider this prospective collaboration to be an important step in maintaining a dominant position in cut green in the long run. Combining the expertise in cut green under DFG’s umbrella will lay a strong foundation for further growth with this product group.

In 1977, Adomex became the Netherlands’ first enterprise to specialise in cut and decorative green. Today, cut green – an essential part of flower bouquets arrangements – is considered indispensable within the floriculture sector. Salal, Aspidistra and Leatherleaf are but a few names in our products range.

