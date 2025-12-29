Bailey Nurseries Receives Awards From GardenComm

St. Paul, MN – Bailey is delighted to share its marketing team has received multiple honors from Garden Communicators International. The 2025 Bailey Plant Catalog and Endless Summer® Hydrangeas Instagram account both earned Gold Medal Media Laurel Awards, while the “What’s Your Favorite Plant” video was recognized with a 2025 People’s Choice Horti Award.

Recognized for excellence in writing, the 2025 Bailey Plant Catalog earned a Gold Medal in the marketing catalog or brochure category. More than just a product listing, the catalog serves as an essential resource for growers, retailers, and students alike. Within its pages, this catalog offers inspiration, practical insights, and detailed plant information. “With each iteration, the Bailey Marketing team raises the bar, ensuring the catalog is both informative and engaging,” shares Clarisa Ponce de Leon, Senior Graphic Designer at Bailey. “With a strong focus on clarity and usability, content writers and designers worked diligently to create a tool that was not only helpful but easy to understand and visually appealing.” Click here to check out the 2025 Bailey Plant Catalog.

