The Society of American Florists’ Next Gen LIVE! Prepares Young Floral Professionals to Think 

Alexandria, VA — As floral businesses navigate rapid change driven by technology, supply chain shifts, and evolving leadership expectations, the Society of American Florists (SAF) is equipping the next generation of industry leaders with the skills they need to succeed. SAF’s fifth annual Next Gen LIVE! conference, taking place Feb. 22–24, in Raleigh, NC, offers hands-on education designed to help young floral professionals think strategically, communicate effectively, and lead with confidence.

“Owners want team members who think strategically, adapt quickly and step up with solutions,” says Megan Gerace, chairperson of SAF’s Next Gen Committee, which guided the creation of the conference’s 10 education sessions. “That’s exactly who this program is designed for.”

Designed for floral professionals age 45 and younger, Next Gen LIVE! focuses on real-world challenges faced in floral shops, on the sales floor, in the cooler, and with clients.

“When we were planning these programs, we asked, ‘What does leadership look like now — and what do our people need to succeed in it?’” Gerace says.

Building Sharper Decision-Makers

Sessions like Evolving Floral Together give attendees a deep dive into how supply chain shifts — from automation at farms to freight and cost fluctuations — affect day-to-day floral operations. Attendees learn how to plan with more confidence, improve communication across the supply chain, and adopt tools that reduce manual labor and increase accuracy.

The Think Like an Owner session pulls back the curtain on pricing, staffing, and sourcing decisions, helping attendees connect their daily tasks to business profitability.

“They’re not just being told what to do — they’re learning why it matters,” says Gerace. “That’s how you develop a team that sees the bigger picture and acts like owners.”

Mark Lechliter, of Lea’s Floral Shop in East McKeesport, Pennsylvania, says the insights he gained at the 2025 Next Gen LIVE! align closely with his company’s current direction.

“Having attended multiple times, this hit home for me on many topics that my business is currently working toward,” he says. “I came back more motivated than ever to implement the changes.”

Strengthening Communication Skills

Next Gen LIVE! also focuses on helping attendees become more effective communicators — from pitching ideas internally to navigating high-pressure customer interactions. Sessions like Commanding Confidence: Speak Up and Stand Out and Communicate on Cue: Mastering High Stakes Conversations offer frameworks for self-advocacy and high-stakes conversations, including role-playing exercises rooted in real floral industry scenarios.

Alejandra Zambrano, of the Miami-area importer Gardens America, says the 2025 event had a tangible impact on how she approaches relationships at work.

“Over the past few months, I’ve noticed how closer and more intentional communication with my customers has helped me build stronger relationships based on trust and understanding,” she said after the 2025 event. “Taking the time to see the person behind the buyer has not only made my work more effective but also more rewarding on a personal level.”

Developing Trend-Savvy Creatives

Creative sessions like Trend Lab: From Inspiration to Implementation and Everyday Blooms, Extraordinary Profits, which help attendees translate national trends into locally relevant products, use affordable flowers in high-impact designs, and create merchandising strategies that increase sales and customer satisfaction.

The Mind of the Buyer: Turn Floral Insights Into Sales shows attendees how psychology, data, and AI tools can help anticipate customer needs, personalize marketing, and improve repeat business.

“Next Gen LIVE! not only provides information from the speakers,” says Sheldon Jensen, AAF, of Flowers by Michelle in Las Vegas, “but it gets my creative mind flowing with different ideas that I can implement to make my shop more profitable — and become a better manager for both my boss and my employees.”

Leading with Emotional Intelligence

Emotional intelligence is a key theme throughout the program. In What’s Your EQ?, attendees reflect on their emotional patterns, learn how to read team dynamics, and practice regulating reactions in stressful moments.

“You can’t scale a business on technical skills alone,” says Gerace. “We want the next generation of leaders to be strong in emotional intelligence too — because that’s what creates loyal teams and lasting impact.”

Zambrano agrees. “The Next Gen LIVE! experience has truly inspired me to keep improving how I communicate, listen and connect — not just to achieve better results, but to build relationships that feel genuine and lasting.”

See full details, the event schedule and register for Next Gen LIVE! at safnow.org/next-gen-live.

